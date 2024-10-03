Terawulf Monetizes Equity Interests In Nautilus Joint Venture To Fuel Expansion Of HPC/AI And Bitcoin Mining At Flagship Lake Mariner Facility

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Total Consideration of Approximately $92 Million, Resulting In a 3.4x Return on Investment1



2 MW AI/HPC Proof-of-Concept Project Nearing Completion; Targeting operations for 20 MW CB-1

in Q1 2025 and 50 MW CB-2 in Q2 2025

Maintains Q1 2025 Target ~13 EH/s Operating Capacity While Upgrading Fleet Efficiency to 18.2 J/TH and Optimizing Operating Expenses

Schedules Call for Third Quarter 2024 Results

EASTON, Md., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraWulf (Nasdaq: WULF) (“TeraWulf” or the“Company”), a leading owner and operator of vertically integrated, next-generation digital infrastructure powered by predominantly zero-carbon energy, today announced it has completed the sale of its 25% equity interest in the Nautilus Cryptomine joint venture ("Nautilus") to its partner, a subsidiary of Talen Energy Corporation (“Talen”), in a transaction valued at approximately $92 million that will help fuel expansion of HPC/AI and bitcoin mining at the Company's wholly-owned Lake Mariner facility and position TeraWulf for substantial value creation.

This transaction allows TeraWulf to achieve a 3.4x return on its investment in Nautilus1. The $92 million consideration consists of $85 million in cash and approximately 30,000 Talen-contributed miners and related equipment valued at around $7 million. TeraWulf intends to reinvest this capital into the construction of the 20 MW CB-1 facility at Lake Mariner, which is designed for hosting HPC/AI data centers.

In addition to the CB-1 facility, TeraWulf aims to complete the construction of the mining building 5,“MB-5”, and maintains its operational target of over 13 EH/s by Q1 2025. The Company also plans to enhance the efficiency of its mining fleet to achieve 18.2 J/TH.

This transaction underscores TeraWulf's dedication to operational efficiency, cost management, and long-term shareholder value, while also demonstrating proactive risk management. By monetizing its interest ahead of the expiration of the $0.02/kWh power contract and ground lease in June 2027, TeraWulf strategically positions itself to redeploy resources to its Lake Mariner facility in New York, where it enjoys superior cost efficiency and lower expected future power prices. Furthermore, the sale of TeraWulf's minority interest in Nautilus will streamline its consolidated financial statements, enhancing transparency and comparability for shareholders.

TeraWulf recently completed a 2 MW AI/HPC proof-of-concept project, designed to support both current and next-generation GPU technology. Additionally, the Company is constructing a 20 MW colocation building, CB-1, at Lake Mariner, engineered to handle a critical IT load of 16 MW with advanced liquid cooling and Tier 3 redundancy features. Re-investing the proceeds from this transaction keeps CB-1 on track to be operational in Q1 2025. The next building, CB-2, has a planned gross capacity of 50 MW and is targeted for completion in Q2 2025.

Management Commentary

“This transaction further aligns TeraWulf's focus and investments with where we have the most operational efficiency, the greatest growth potential, and the best opportunity to drive incremental value for shareholders,” said Paul Prager, Chief Executive Officer of TeraWulf.“Monetizing our interest in Nautilus ahead of the 2027 expiration of the highly advantageous 2¢/kWh power contract allows us to capture a significant premium for our investment, provide significant capital to invest into our HPC/AI infrastructure and capitalize on our favorably structured miner purchase agreement to upgrade our mining fleet at a discount to the current market price.”

Prager added,“Together, these actions are expected to bring CB-1 online in Q1 2025, significantly enhance our mining fleet's efficiency, reduce our cost-to-mine, and improve overall profitability, all while maintaining our commitment to utilizing predominantly zero-carbon energy. We extend our thanks to Talen Energy for their collaboration, which has played a vital role in reaching this important milestone. We look forward to furthering our shared commitment to sustainable energy and digital infrastructure innovation.”

“Looking ahead, we are focused on ensuring TeraWulf is best positioned to benefit from the growing demand for HPC/AI by meeting the needs of high-quality customers who are looking for power availability and infrastructure that can meet their substantial requirements over the long term,” Prager concluded.

Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Call

The Company will hold its earnings conference call and webcast for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 on Tuesday, November 12 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call on the same day. Additional details, including dial-in information, will be provided as the event approaches.

Forward-Looking Statements

