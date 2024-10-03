Intellia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing with CRISPR-based therapies, today announced that on October 1, 2024 it awarded inducement grants to nine new employees under Intellia's 2024 Inducement Plan as a material inducement to employment.



The inducement grants consisted of time-based restricted stock units (“RSUs”) for 54,944 shares of Intellia's common stock, with one-third of such RSUs vesting on October 1, 2025, 2026 and 2027.

All equity vesting is subject to each employee's continued service as an employee of, or other service provider to, Intellia through the applicable vesting dates.

All of the above-described awards were granted outside of Intellia's stockholder-approved equity incentive plans pursuant to Intellia's 2024 Inducement Plan, which was adopted by the board of directors in June 2024. The awards were approved by Intellia's compensation committee as a material inducement to entering into employment with Intellia in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) is a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies. The company's in vivo programs use CRISPR to enable precise editing of disease-causing genes directly inside the human body. Intellia's ex vivo programs use CRISPR to engineer human cells outside the body for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Intellia's deep scientific, technical and clinical development experience, along with its people, is helping set the standard for a new class of medicine. To harness the full potential of gene editing, Intellia continues to expand the capabilities of its CRISPR-based platform with novel editing and delivery technologies. Learn more at intelliatx.com and follow us @intelliatx .

Intellia Contacts:

Investors:

Ian Karp

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

...

Lina Li

Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

...

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.