Power Restored To 90%+ Of Georgia Power Customers Impacted By Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 1.2 million+ customers reconnected following most destructive storm in company's history;

Intense restoration in hardest-hit areas underway with personnel working around the clock

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia Power has restored power to more than 1.2 million customers following Hurricane Helene – more than 90% of all customers impacted by the most destructive hurricane in the company's history. Progress is ongoing and the company expects to reach 95% total restoration by this Saturday.

More than 20,000 personnel remain engaged in the company's response. Rapid response to Hurricane Helene has been possible through the implementation of new "smart grid" technologies and the quick work of pre-positioned teams who were ready to respond as soon as conditions were safe to do so. Over the last few days, efforts have further intensified to repair damage and restore service in the hardest hit areas with crews converging on communities across coastal, eastern and southern Georgia.

Crews continue to work their way through the power system efficiently and effectively to repair extreme damage and restore power to the most customers with every repair made.

In many cases, the damage to infrastructure is so severe that teams are essentially rebuilding parts of the grid and not just repairing specific elements. While damage and treacherous conditions remain, teams are working around the clock and will remain in the field until every customer who can accept power is restored.

As of midday Thursday, the company has restored power to 95 percent of impacted customers in the Savannah area, and approximately 85 percent of impacted customers in the Valdosta and Macon areas. Augusta remains the most heavily impacted by Hurricane Helene with extensive flooding and tree damage. Currently, approximately 65 percent of customers impacted by the storm in the Augusta area have now been reconnected and teams continue to work around the clock to reconnect all customers.



Updated damage estimates illustrating the extensive destruction of Hurricane Helene include:



8,300+ power poles that must be repaired or replaced

21,000+ spans of wire damaged equivalent to approximately 1,000 miles



1,600+ transformers damaged 3,200+ trees on power lines that must be removed or addressed to restore power

Restoration Status Being Regularly Updated

Georgia Power appreciates the importance of accurate information for customers as they make plans for their families following this historic hurricane. As the company anticipated and announced before the arrival of the storm, restoration efforts are taking multiple days in many areas due to the extensive damage from Helene. Georgia Power continues to post updated estimated restoration times (ERTs) for communities on its Outage Map .



The company will continue to post updated information throughout the remainder of the restoration process and will make every effort to return power to customers sooner than expected. However, as new damage in previously inaccessible areas becomes apparent, restoration efforts may take longer than originally estimated. Customers are encouraged to check the Outage Map often for the latest information and not rely on possibly inaccurate details they may see from non-company sources.

Preparation, Industry Support Key to Response

Georgia Power monitored the path of Hurricane Helene for more than a week prior to Hurricane Helene entering Georgia. As part of its preparations, Georgia Power mobilized additional staff from across the industry to respond. Mobilized crews across the state pre-positioned restoration workers, equipment, and supplies near areas of anticipated impact including extra transformers, poles, cables, wires and other equipment. Hurricane Helene had a statewide impact and Georgia Power matched that with a statewide response, including engagement of every Georgia Power crew at the beginning of the storm and thousands of additional lineworkers from outside of Georgia. All this is part of advance planning and strategy to allow the company to restore power more quickly and efficiently for its customers as soon as weather conditions allow.

The company continues to utilize additional resources from outside of its system including support from Alabama Power, Mississippi Power and dozens of other companies. The response force currently engaged is larger than the company's response to other major hurricanes including Michael, Irma and Zeta.

Georgia Power is also a member of a nationwide mutual assistance network, which consists of hundreds of utilities from around the country.

Georgia Power has proactively mobilized crews from dozens of companies from states including California, Florida, Indiana, Nevada, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Texas, as well as Canada. The company continues to acquire additional outside resources to aid in response.

As always, the company encourages customers to keep safety first following Hurricane Helene:



Watch for Georgia Power crews working across the state. If driving, move over one lane for utility vehicles stopped on the side of the road – it's the law in Georgia.

Watch for downed wires. Downed power lines may be hidden by debris or fallen trees.

Never touch any downed wire or attempt to remove tree branches from power lines – it can kill.

Don't step in standing water or saturated ground where downed lines may be present. They could be electrified.

Avoid chain link fences. They may be electrified by a downed line out of sight and conduct electricity over great distances. Never attempt repairs to electric service connections.

Customers should also note that if their home, including the meter box or mast/connection point, is severely damaged repairs may need to be made by an electrician before Georgia Power can reconnect power.



Tools You Can Use to Stay Connected & Informed



Outage Alerts –

Customers subscribed to our free Georgia Power Outage Alert service will receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Check that your contact number is up to date to receive the latest information.

Outage & Storm Center –

Available at

, customers can visit this site to check their contact information is updated to receive Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can also report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Outage Map

– Housed within the Outage & Storm Center, Georgia Power's interactive Outage Map provides near real-time information, allowing users to see where outages are occurring across the state and track estimated restoration times.

Georgia Power Mobile App

– Download the Georgia Power mobile app for

Apple

and

Android

devices to access storm and outage information on the go. @GeorgiaPower on X (Twitter)

– Follow @GeorgiaPower on

X

for storm tips, outage updates, customer service and more.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO ), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.7 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit

and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook/GeorgiaPower ), X (X/GeorgiaPower ) and Instagram (Instagram/ga_power ).

