(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CTA Managers, based in Waltham, was selected as general contractor for the Lincoln-Eliot School building project last year.

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CTA Construction Managers recently marked a major milestone in the ongoing development of the new Lincoln-Eliot Elementary School with the steel topping-off ceremony for the addition to the 94,000-square-foot building. This event represents a significant step in the transformation of the school and demonstrates the City of Newton's commitment to enhancing its educational infrastructure.

CTA Construction Celebrates Steel Topping Off at Lincoln-Eliot Elementary School

"The Lincoln-Eliot Elementary School project is a critical component of Newton's broader school improvement initiative, as outlined in the City's Capital Improvement Plan. The project is designed to support the community's evolving educational needs," said Josh Morse, Public Buildings Commissioner.

The Lincoln-Eliot Elementary School, currently situated at 191 Pearl Street, will relocate to the new facility that CTA Construction crews are building at 150 Jackson Road once it is complete. "The existing school building, originally constructed in1965, no longer meets the educational and facility standards required to support Newton's learning needs. The new facility will address these challenges while providing a larger, state-of-the-art learning environment and is targeted to be Net Zero energy use," said Laurence Spang, Principal at Arrowstreet, the architects for the new facility.

The steel topping-off marks a symbolic completion of the building addition's structural framework. "CTA Construction is excited to continue its work on this project, having successfully completed other significant projects in the area, including the renovation of Spaulding Elementary School in Newton," said Jeff Hazelwood, Principal, CTA Construction.

"We anticipate construction to be completed in time for the start of the 2025/2026 school year and look forward to the continued progress on the project," said Peter Martini, Senior Vice President at LiRo-Hill, the city's project management firm.

About CTA Construction Managers LLC

CTA Construction Managers is an award-winning construction management and general contracting firm specializing in municipal, academic, multi-family residential, commercial, and senior care facilities. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, CTA Construction's portfolio of projects total over $1.5 billion. Founded in 2000, CTA has awarded over $100,000,000 in contracts to certified small, disadvantaged, minority, and women owned partners. CTA is a leader in green building, helping numerous clients build sustainably and meet LEED and MA-CHPS standards. For more information, please visit:

SOURCE CTA Construction Managers LLC

