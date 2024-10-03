Kirby Mcinerney LLP Is Investigating Potential Shareholder Claims Against Aviat Networks, Inc. (AVNW)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that the firm is investigating potential claims against Aviat Networks, Inc. (“Aviat” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: AVNW). The ongoing investigation concerns whether Aviat and/or certain of its officers have violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 11, 2024, Aviat disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its Annual Report for fiscal year 2024 as the Company“requires additional time to finalize its assessment of internal control over financial reporting.” The Company further disclosed that management had identified“certain errors impacting previously reported financial information for the fiscal years 2024 and 2023” and as well as“certain material weaknesses in its preliminary assessment of internal control over financial reporting for the fiscal year ended June 28, 2024.” On this news, the price of Aviat shares declined by $3.37 per share from $24.36 per share on September 11, 2024, to close at $20.99 on September 12, 2024.

