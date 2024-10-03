Barricade Building Products Joins Bimsmith To Empower Building Professionals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BIMsmith offers a comprehensive for accessing building product data that Barricade Building Products is now a featured product within the platform.

Richmond, VA, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barricade Building Products, a leading provider of innovative building solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with BIMsmith, the premier platform for building professionals to explore, configure, and download building product data. This collaboration will enable architects, engineers, and designers to access Barricade's extensive product information and seamlessly integrate it into their projects.



BIMsmith is a revolutionary online resource that empowers building professionals to streamline their research and design processes. With a vast library of building product data from top manufacturers worldwide, BIMsmith offers a one-stop solution for architects and designers to discover and specify the best products for their projects. By joining forces with BIMsmith, Barricade Building Products aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for professionals in the industry.



"We are thrilled to partner with BIMsmith and provide our customers with an even more efficient way to access our product data," said Darcy Overby, Director National Sales of Barricade Building Products. "This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. By leveraging BIMsmith's platform, architects and designers can easily incorporate our products into their designs, saving time and effort."



Barricade Building Products offers a wide range of high-quality building solutions, including insulation, moisture barriers, and flooring underlayment. With their inclusion on BIMsmith, professionals can now access detailed product information, specifications, and CAD files directly from Barricade's catalog. This integration will enable architects and designers to seamlessly incorporate Barricade's products into their Building Information Modeling (BIM) workflows, ensuring accurate and efficient project planning.



"BIMsmith is dedicated to providing building professionals with the tools they need to succeed," said Benjamin Glunz, CEO of BIMsmith. "We are excited to welcome Barricade Building Products to our platform and offer their extensive product data to our users. This partnership will undoubtedly enhance the design process for architects and designers, allowing them to make informed decisions and create exceptional buildings."



Building professionals can now access Barricade Building Products' catalog on BIMsmith's website, where they can explore, configure, and download product data for their projects. This collaboration between Barricade and BIMsmith represents a significant step forward in simplifying the design process and empowering professionals to create exceptional buildings.



About Barricade Building Products:

Barricade Building Products is a leading provider of innovative building solutions, offering a wide range of high-quality products for the construction industry. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Barricade Building Products continues to revolutionize the building materials market.



About BIMsmith:

BIMsmith is the premier platform for building professionals to explore, configure, and download building product data. With a comprehensive library of products from top manufacturers worldwide, BIMsmith offers a one-stop solution for architects and designers to streamline their research and design processes.

Attachments



Barricade Logo Barricade x BIMsmith

CONTACT: Darcy Overby Barricade Building Products 952-221-7025 ...