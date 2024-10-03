Kirby Mcinerney LLP Is Investigating Potential Shareholder Claims Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors that the firm is investigating potential claims against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (“Acadia” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: ACHC). The investigation concerns whether Acadia and/or certain of its officers have violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 1, 2024, The New York Times published a report on Acadia, one of the largest chains of psychiatric hospitals in the nation. The article stated that a New York Times investigation found that“Acadia has lured patients into its facilities and held them against their will, even when detaining them was not medically necessary. In at least 12 of the 19 states where Acadia operates psychiatric hospitals, dozens of patients, employees and police officers have alerted the authorities that the company was detaining people in ways that violated the law, according to records reviewed by The Times. In some cases, judges have intervened to force Acadia to release patients.”

Following this news, the price of Acadia shares declined by $3.72 per share from $81.93 per share on September 1, 2024, to close at $78.21 on September 3, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Acadia securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or by filling out this CONTACT FORM , to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Thomas W. Elrod, Esq.

212-699-1180



...