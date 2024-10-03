U.S. Service Sector Shows Resilience: PMI Data Reveals Strong Performance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US service sector demonstrated robust performance in September, despite a slight dip in key indicators. The S&P Global Services PMI fell to 55.2 in September, down from August's 55.7.



Despite this decline, it remains one of the strongest readings in the past two and a half years. This data suggests continued expansion in production and new orders.



The S&P report highlighted solid growth in new orders, leading to increased backlogs. Companies exercised caution when hiring due to rising cost pressures.



The composite PMI, which includes the sector, decreased to 54 in September from 54.6 in August. Service sector growth offset the accelerating decline in industrial production.



Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, noted the strong finish to the third quarter. He suggested that after the 3.0% GDP growth in Q2, a similar performance seems likely for Q3.







The service sector's output continued to grow at one of the fastest rates seen recently. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM ) also reported positive trends.



Their services PMI rose from 51.5 in August to 54.9 in September, surpassing analysts' expectations. This increase was driven by a significant jump in the business activity index, which climbed from 53.3 to 59.9.



Other ISM indices showed mixed results. The price index increased from 57.3 to 59.4, and new orders rose from 53 to 59.4. However, the employment index declined from 50.2 to 48.1, indicating a slight contraction in hiring.



These figures paint a picture of a resilient US service sector. Despite some challenges, the sector continues to drive economic growth. The data suggests a strong economic performance as we move into the final quarter of the year.

MENAFN03102024007421016031ID1108745035