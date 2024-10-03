17-Year-Old Boy Electrocuted At Delhi's Kalkaji Temple, Six People Injured In Stampede

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Standing in a queue for darshan at Delhi's Kalkaji Temple, a 17-year-old boy was electrocuted to death on Thursday night. His electrocution caused panic among other devotees who had gathered there to mark the beginning of Navratri, leading to a stampede past midnight. As many as six people injured, said police.

According to news agency PTI, the received information about the stampede near Kalkaji temple at 12.40 am.

Police along with the forensic team and BSES staff reached the spot and rushed the six to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital. The electricity in the area was disconnected.

Meanwhile, the doctors at Safdarjung Hospital informed the police about a boy who was brought dead to the hospital from the temple.

A senior police officer said that on inquiry, the police found that an electric wire being used for the installation of halogen lights during Navratra arrangements broke and came in contact with the iron railing.

As the boy was waiting in the queue, he touched the railing and died. The incident triggered a stampede in the area, leaving six people injured, police said.

Police said that Mayank, came to Kalkaji temple with his family members to pay obeisance. His father works as a plumber and has a brother and two sisters. All the injured victims are out of danger.

Meanwhile, the electricity supply in the area was restored following repairs and Darshan resumed, police said.

"We have registered a case under section 289 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 125(9) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita," said the officer.

While talking to PTI, Ritik Sharma, Mayank's elder brother said, "Will the temple authority be able to bring my brother back? My only demand is to return my brother alive."

"The temple was overcrowded. Some electric wires were touching iron railings. My unaware brother touched an iron railing and immediately fell on the ground which led to a massive stampede at around 12.30 am," he said, adding that they were later informed about his brother's death.

"My mother is still unconscious and yet to believe that she has lost her son," Ritik told PTI. He had to gather the courage to inform his father, Ram Kumar, a heart patient, about the incident.

He said that his family also suffered minor injuries.

Ritik demanded strict action against the people responsible for not making proper arrangements. Mayank's cremation will be done on Friday.