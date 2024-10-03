Crunch Franchise Brings State-Of-The-Art Fitness Facility To Apollo Beach, FL

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) APOLLO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announces the opening of

Crunch Apollo Beach

in Apollo Beach, Florida. The $5 million, 30,000 square-foot state-of-the-art facility is located at 6215 Seawind Court, right in the center of family-friendly neighborhoods and near shopping, dining, schools, and the Waterset planned community.

Crunch Apollo Beach will make serious exercise fun, offering an extensive selection of premier cardio equipment, top-quality strength training equipment, a dedicated group fitness studio, Ride cycling classes, a functional HIITZONETM

training area, HydroMassage® beds, spacious locker rooms, Hot Yoga and more.

Crunch Apollo Beach will be owned by CR Fitness Holdings LLC, a Crunch franchisee operated by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who combined have more than 150 years of experience in the fitness industry. The CR Fitness team currently operates 69 Crunch Fitness locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Tennessee, with 6 more locations set to open across these states in 2024, with a goal of reaching 100 clubs by 2026.

"We are looking forward to bringing the exciting and inclusive Crunch workout experience to the community surrounding our newest location in Apollo Beach," said CR Fitness CEO Tony Scrimale. "With top-quality equipment, amazing group fitness classes, and personal training, there is something for everyone at an unbeatable value."

Crunch Fitness ranked #1 in the fitness category and #29 overall in the annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® - the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking.

Crunch Fitness continues to expand nationwide and push the bar with innovative offerings for its members.

On Saturday, October 5th, prospective members can

visit

for a one-day,

online-only sale to join at discounted rates for memberships beginning at $9.99 per month, with $0 enrollment fees and the ability to save $60 annually on membership options. The first 500

founding members will also receive a free t-shirt, discounts on both small group and personal training, and more.

Crunch is also expanding its team within Apollo Beach and is looking for individuals who are eager to help their community experience fitness, wellness, relaxation, and recovery. Crunch believes in not only being the best place to work out, but also the best place to work.

For more information, please visit .

About Crunch:

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 460 gyms worldwide in 41 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

