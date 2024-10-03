SKYVIEW PARTNERS SURPASSES $1 BILLION FUNDED

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SkyView surpassed $1 bil funded advisor M&A loans. SkyView's portfolio has experienced zero loan loss. Portfolio performance fuels increased of capital.

WAYZATA , MN, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SkyView Partners, a leader in financing solutions for the wealth management industry, proudly announced funding over $1 billion in advisor loans since its inception in 2017. This significant milestone reflects SkyView's success in closing 385 transactions facilitated through its national of progressive partners. Remarkably, the company's bank partners have experienced zero loan loss across SkyView's entire portfolio since inception.Due to the exceptional performance of SkyView's borrowers, the market for financial advisor M&A lending is poised to attract more lenders. This influx increases market liquidity and lender competition, resulting in more attractive rates, terms and conditions for advisors.“We've come a long way from being turned away from countless bank boardrooms near firm inception to surpassing $1 billion funded today,” stated Scott Wetzel, JD, CEO of SkyView.“We never contemplated funding over a billion; instead, we've remained hyper-focused on each borrower and transaction. I guess that's what it takes!”SkyView's advisor loan portfolio has enjoyed zero loan loss and zero charge offs; as a result, no lender has lost a penny on any loan sourced and underwritten by SkyView Partners. Jim Melland, Chief Credit Officer at SkyView, emphasized the company's commitment to rigorous credit evaluation:“We've maintained a robust credit culture that focuses on quantitative credit factors and qualitative fundamentals of what constitutes a good practice and transaction.”The performance of SkyView's loan portfolio is positively impacting lender receptivity to advisor M&A lending.“Since surpassing a billion with no charge offs, we've already fielded interest from big banks who had historically passed on advisor M&A lending,” said Wetzel.“The strong performance of our borrowers attracts more lenders, increases capital supply from current lenders, and promotes better rates, terms and conditions for all advisors seeking financing in the future.”Looking forward, Melland expressed enthusiasm for continued growth: "On to the next billion!"About SkyViewSkyView is a Wayzata, Minnesota and Manhattan Beach, California-based investment bank and specialty lender dedicated exclusively to supporting the M&A endeavors of independent and registered investment advisors. SkyView offers listing services via the Advisory Practice Board of Exchange ( ), M&A consulting from a wealth management industry dedicated investment banking team, and access to bank financing through a national network of progressive, well-capitalized lenders ( ). SkyView's Synchronized M&A Solutions® provides financial advisors with a cohesive and efficient experience to implement and execute their M&A initiatives. SkyView empowers financial advisors to offer consumer banking via their latest initiative SKYVIEW 1.

