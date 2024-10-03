Turkmenistan, Japan Explore Potential Of Cooperation In Trade And Economic Sphere
10/3/2024 3:10:07 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Turkmenistan and Japan are exploring opportunities for
cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, where there is
significant potential for mutual benefit, Azernews
reports.
This was discussed during the meeting of Ambassador of
Turkmenistan Atadurdy Bayramov with Chairman of the parliamentary
League of Japan-Turkmenistan Interparliamentary Friendship Toshiaki
Endo, held in the building of the House of Representatives of
Japan.
The sides noted the importance of the permanent Turkmen-Japanese
dialogue, which covers political, diplomatic, trade, economic and
humanitarian areas.
In addition, active interparliamentary ties were also
highlighted as a key element in the development of cooperation
between Turkmenistan and Japan. Regular meetings and contacts
between the parliamentary friendship groups of both states
contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and deepening
bilateral cooperation.
Concluding the meeting, the participants expressed confidence in
the further growth of cooperation and confirmed their readiness to
implement mutual initiatives that will open up new opportunities
for partnership in various fields.
It should be noted that earlier, on October 1, a meeting was
also held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of
Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov and Special Representative of the
Japanese Foreign Ministry for Central Asia and the Caucasus
Ishikawa Masaki, at which the parties noted the positive experience
of cooperation in the gas chemical and transport industries.
In addition, on the same day, an online training was held at the
State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, at which specialists from
the Ministry of Finance of Japan presented to their Turkmen
colleagues the experience of implementing the institute of
authorized economic operators.
