Turkmenistan, Japan Explore Potential Of Cooperation In Trade And Economic Sphere

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkmenistan and Japan are exploring opportunities for cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, where there is significant potential for mutual benefit, Azernews reports.

This was discussed during the meeting of Ambassador of Turkmenistan Atadurdy Bayramov with Chairman of the parliamentary League of Japan-Turkmenistan Interparliamentary Friendship Toshiaki Endo, held in the building of the House of Representatives of Japan.

The sides noted the importance of the permanent Turkmen-Japanese dialogue, which covers political, diplomatic, trade, economic and humanitarian areas.

In addition, active interparliamentary ties were also highlighted as a key element in the development of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan. Regular meetings and contacts between the parliamentary friendship groups of both states contribute to strengthening mutual understanding and deepening bilateral cooperation.

Concluding the meeting, the participants expressed confidence in the further growth of cooperation and confirmed their readiness to implement mutual initiatives that will open up new opportunities for partnership in various fields.

It should be noted that earlier, on October 1, a meeting was also held between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Akhmet Gurbanov and Special Representative of the Japanese Foreign Ministry for Central Asia and the Caucasus Ishikawa Masaki, at which the parties noted the positive experience of cooperation in the gas chemical and transport industries.

In addition, on the same day, an online training was held at the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan, at which specialists from the Ministry of Finance of Japan presented to their Turkmen colleagues the experience of implementing the institute of authorized economic operators.