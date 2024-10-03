Paypal, Google Play And Other International Online Payment Services Launch In Uzbekistan
10/3/2024 3:10:07 PM
By Alimat Aliyeva
In Uzbekistan, it is planned to launch the electronic payment
systems PayPal, Alipay, Alipay, Apple Pay, as well as google Pay,
Azernews reports.
Negotiations on integration with payment systems and banking
services in Uzbekistan should take place before the end of this
year. They will be conducted by the Central Bank, the Ministry of
Digital Technologies, the Committee on tourism under the Ministry
of Ecology. They will also, if necessary, make proposals to revise
the requirements of national legislation.
This is one of the measures to increase the country's tourism
potential.
In addition, the Ministry of Transport and the Tourism Committee
were instructed to create conditions for the work of domestic and
foreign car rental companies (such as Hertz, Avis, Sixt) at
airports and railway stations of the republic.
