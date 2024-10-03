عربي


Paypal, Google Play And Other International Online Payment Services Launch In Uzbekistan

10/3/2024 3:10:07 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

In Uzbekistan, it is planned to launch the electronic payment systems PayPal, Alipay, Alipay, Apple Pay, as well as google Pay, Azernews reports.

Negotiations on integration with payment systems and banking services in Uzbekistan should take place before the end of this year. They will be conducted by the Central Bank, the Ministry of Digital Technologies, the Committee on tourism under the Ministry of Ecology. They will also, if necessary, make proposals to revise the requirements of national legislation.

This is one of the measures to increase the country's tourism potential.

In addition, the Ministry of Transport and the Tourism Committee were instructed to create conditions for the work of domestic and foreign car rental companies (such as Hertz, Avis, Sixt) at airports and railway stations of the republic.

AzerNews

