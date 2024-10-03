Ukraine Refutes Fake Story Of“Attack” On Russian NPP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine has categoriocally denied allegations circulating in Russian about the Ukrainian "strikes" at or near the Kursk nuclear power plant.

That's according to the spokesperson for the of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhii Tykhyi , Ukrinform reports.

"We categorically deny allegations in Russian media about Ukrainian strikes at or near the Kursk nuclear power plant," the spokesperson wrote on X.

"Unlike Russian occupiers, the Ukrainian Defense Forces strictly adhere to international humanitarian law and do not attack civilians or civilian infrastructure," the official stressed.

Allegations of a Ukrainian attack on the Kursk NPP are blatant lies, said the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko , Ukrinform reports with reference to the CCD post on Facebook.

"Of course, since no one attacked the NPP, there is no point in this. the Russians show some kind of fire in Kurchatov and the video shows an explosion on the ground. What is the purpose of shelling the nuclear power plant? It's far away. It has nothing to do with the attack on the Kursk NPP," he said.

As reported, Russian propagandists are spreading fake news of an alleged attack on the Kursk NPP. They claim four HIMARS rockets were fired at the nuclear plant, and that all four were "intercepted" by Russian air defenses.