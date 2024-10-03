RX Japan Anticipates Global Participation In Flagship Agriculture Trade Shows J-AGRI, GARDEX, TOOL JAPAN 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RX Japan, a leading global trade show organiser, is gearing up for the highly anticipated return of its flagship trade shows: J-AGRI Tokyo, GARDEX, and TOOL JAPAN.



Scheduled to take place from October 9 to 11 at Makuhari Messe, Japan, these events are set to attract significant international participation. With an anticipated 900 exhibitors and over 36,000 visitors from more than 60 countries, the trio of trade shows will once again cement their status as premier events in their respective sectors.



Global Leaders Set to Showcase Their Innovations



J-AGRI, GARDEX, and TOOL JAPAN are established as must-attend events in agriculture, garden, outdoor, and tool-related industries. The 2024 edition will see exhibitors and visitors from key global markets, including China, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, India, the USA, Germany, Poland, and more. This global representation underlines the trade shows' significance in facilitating international business collaborations and industry advancements.



Among the prominent exhibitors at J-AGRI Tokyo are RubberFlex from Thailand, a leading producer of livestock rubber mats designed to enhance the comfort and health of livestock, and Blasen from South Korea, known for their advanced air and water heat pumps for agricultural use. CH Biotech, a Taiwan-based leader in agricultural biotechnology, will also be exhibiting, showcasing their innovative plant growth regulators and biostimulants aimed at improving crop productivity.



At GARDEX, attendees can expect to see products from top international companies like Adhi Annam Coir Comforts from India, offering a wide range of eco-friendly gardening products such as pots, planters, and grow pads. BARNEL USA, a well-known name in the garden tools sector, will also present their extensive line of tools that cater to arborists, horticulturists, and serious hobbyists alike.



TOOL JAPAN is set to feature exhibitors such as Anklle from China, a producer of safety shoes for a variety of industries, and EXPERT Marking Tools from Germany, showcasing their range of professional marking tools suitable for various surfaces and conditions. These exhibitors reflect the diverse and innovative product offerings that will be on display at the show.



What Visitors Can Expect at the Shows



The broad international appeal of the trade shows is further demonstrated by the diversity of countries expected to be represented among visitors. In addition to Japan, significant visitor turnout is anticipated from across Asia, Europe, and North America, including countries such as China, Taiwan, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, India, the USA, Germany, and Poland.



Visitors can look forward to a variety of unique offerings. J-AGRI Tokyo will highlight the latest developments in agricultural technology, equipment, and solutions to improve farming efficiency and sustainability. GARDEX will focus on outdoor living, gardening tools, and equipment, with an emphasis on eco-friendly products and innovations. TOOL JAPAN will showcase a wide range of tools and safety equipment with a special focus on precision, safety, and performance.



In addition to the expansive exhibition areas, all three shows will offer opportunities for on-the-spot business meetings, providing exhibitors and visitors alike with the chance to connect, network, and explore new business ventures.



A Strategic Decision to Bring Key Industries Together



Commenting on the strategic decision to host J-AGRI Tokyo, GARDEX, and TOOL JAPAN under one roof, RX Japan states, "We believe that bringing these three flagship trade shows together at one venue creates a synergistic platform for exhibitors and visitors from interconnected industries. This decision not only enhances the networking and business development opportunities but also strengthens Japan's position as a global hub for agriculture, garden, and tool-related industries."



With the shows scheduled to take place in Tokyo, these shows promise to deliver three days of industry-leading exhibitions, newly launching innovations, and vital networking opportunities. Visitors alike are encouraged to register early to ensure they don't miss out on this key international business event.



To register as a visitor for J-AGRI, GARDEX, and TOOL JAPAN, go to



