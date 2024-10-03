Panasonic's Flagship Campaign Returns With #Welcometoparenthood

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 3 October 2024: Panasonic Life Solutions India - a leading diversified company today announced #WelcomeToParenthood campaign that celebrates the journey of young parents in India. This is the third edition of the brand's flagship #WelcomeToAdulthood campaign. Building on the success of previous editions, the campaign is designed to resonate with the evolving life stages of the country's young population. From first-time appliance buyers in the inaugural edition to the new-relationship journey explorers in the second, each edition has mirrored real-life progressions. The latest campaign curated in collaboration with The Scribbled Stories, poignantly portrays the relatable nostalgia, emotions, joys and challenges of young parents through captivating storytelling.



Sharing her insights on the campaign, Pooja Garg Khan, Head Corporate Communications and CSR at Panasonic Life Solutions India said, "India today is in the midst of a 'youth bulge', with its young population navigating through various life changes. Similar to stepping into adulthood, parenthood is an exciting phase, whether one is pet parent or a human parent. As we proudly launch the third edition of our #WelcomeToAdulthood campaign series, we're thrilled to embark on a journey that celebrates the joys, addresses the challenges, and simplifies the lives of young parents in India. #WelcomeToParenthood is not just a campaign, it's a promise to stand by these young adults in every step of their journey, making parenthood a little easier, one appliance at a time. This campaign was based on insights from a study we conducted on everyday life concerns of young Indian parents. We are excited to continue our partnership with The Scribbled Stories, as we look to match unique storytelling with our target audience. Fittingly, the 84% of their audience is aged between 18-34 years and almost 50% between 25-34 years."



The latest edition of the campaign empowers young parents with valuable buying guides, ensuring that they make informed decisions when buying home appliances for their loved ones. Through emotional storytelling, user-generated content contests, and expert sessions with paediatricians and veterinarians, Panasonic underlines the significance of selecting durable and sustainable choices that are in line with current and future requirements of modern Indian consumers.



#WelcomeToParenthood campaign reaffirms Panasonic Life Solutions India's commitment to its customers by providing them with the knowledge and resources they need to make informed decisions about their home appliances. By prioritizing durability and sustainability, the campaign ensures that individuals entering parenthood can create lasting memories with their loved ones while enjoying the benefits of top-notch home appliances. The campaign is live across Panasonic India Instagram handle and The Scribbled Stories Instagram handle.



Panasonic's 2024 Young Parents Everyday Life Concerns Study Results:



The study surveyed more than 1500 young parents across eight markets, including Metros and mini metros, and examined the relationship and satisfaction quotient of Young Indian Parents with their appliances, including Air Conditioners, Washing Machines, Refrigerators and Microwaves.



Air Conditioners



Young parents aspire to live a healthy lifestyle but are unaware of the worsening indoor air quality and associated consequences!





The young parents in the surveyed data, comprising 60%, expressed concerns over the lack of healthier lifestyles, food habits and hygiene levels. However, the majority are unaware of the worsening indoor air quality and its impact on health.



The young parents in the surveyed data, comprising 44%, express concerns about ventilation and noise related to their air conditioning systems. A substantial worry, with 85% of respondents, revolves around the maintenance and energy efficiency aspects of the appliance. This highlights a keen awareness among young parents about the need for optimal performance and cost-effectiveness. Moreover, 57% of participants indicated concerns related to connectivity, emphasizing the growing importance of smart features in modern air conditioning units. These insights underline young parents' multifaceted considerations when dealing with AC-related issues, extending beyond basic cooling functionality to encompass broader aspects of efficiency and technological integration.



Washing Machines should come with features for washing infant/kids' clothing



A significant 69% of respondents express concerns related to baby care, indicating a pronounced emphasis on the appliance's role in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene for infants. Products with antibacterial features seem to be preference. Energy consumption is another focal point, with 57% of participants highlighting their worries about the environmental impact and cost associated with operating washing machines. Interestingly, connectivity emerges as a noteworthy factor, especially in Bengaluru (BLR), where 90% of respondents express concerns compared to 47% in other cities. This stark difference underscores the tech-savvy nature of the urban population in Bengaluru, emphasizing a higher demand for smart features and interconnected appliances in this region compared to others.



Consumers expect Refrigerators with Technology that maintain freshness, nutrition, and storage for a comparatively longer time



The study reflects the priorities and apprehensions of young parents regarding refrigerators. A substantial 70% of respondents express concerns about freshness, nutrition, and storage, underlining their focus on preserving the quality and health aspects of stored food. Maintenance and energy efficiency are also significant considerations, with 51% of participants highlighting worries related to these aspects, indicating a desire for reliable and cost-effective appliances. Connectivity, while a concern for 32% of respondents, emerges as a less dominant factor compared to freshness and maintenance. This suggests that while there is a growing interest in smart features, the core functionalities related to food preservation and operational efficiency remain paramount for young parents when it comes to refrigerators.



Panasonic promises to deliver on the expectations of Young Indian Parents



Panasonic offers best-in-class appliances with advanced Technology and superior features for young parents to help them navigate Modern Parenthood.



Panasonic Washing machines have features such as Gentle Handwash, which takes care of baby clothes and washes expensive and delicate clothes. The Active Foam system and Stain Master with an in-built heater elevate our cleaning standards, ensuring effective dirt removal.

Panasonic refrigerators with Prime Fresh, Prime Convertible, and Jumbo Vegetable Box address top concerns of prolonged freshness, nutrient retention, and adequate storage needs. AI Econavi sensors and Inverter technology in refrigerators maximize energy savings, aligning with their desire for efficiency.

Panasonic Air Conditioners: The 7 in 1 convertible modes and AI functionality combat power consumption concerns, while Twin Cool Inverter and Nanoe-X & Nanoe-G technologies promise not just cooling but a cleaner and more hygienic indoor environment. Managing and living in cleaner and safer indoor air is much easier than before.





About Panasonic Group



A global leader in developing innovative technologies and solutions for wide-ranging applications in the consumer electronics, housing, automotive, industry, communications, and energy sectors worldwide, the Panasonic Group switched to an operating company system on April 1, 2022, with Panasonic Holdings Corporation serving as a holding company and eight companies positioned under its umbrella. Founded in 1918, the Group is committed to enhancing the well-being of people and society and conducts its businesses based on founding principles applied to generate new value and offer sustainable solutions for today's world. The Group reported consolidated net sales of around 8,500 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2023. Panasonic Life Solutions India (PLSIND) is a subsidiary of Panasonic Holding Corporation (PHD).

