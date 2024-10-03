UAE President Arrives In Egypt To Oversee Inauguration Of Military Academy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 3 (KUNA) -- President of the United Arab Emirates Mohammad bin Zayed Alnahyan on Thursday arrived in Cairo on a task visit during which he would hold talks with Egyptian counterpart Abdelfattah Al-Sisi on boosting relations and topics of common concern.

The Egyptian Presidency said in a statement that President Al-Sisi received the UAE President at Cairo International Airport, adding that Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed would attend inauguration of the Military Academy at the adminstrative capital.

The official statement added that the two leaders would oversee graduation of a new batch of cadets from the Egyptian military academies.

Sheikh Mohammad's visit coincides with unprecedented tension and violence in the Middle East, marked with particular tension between Iran and the Israeli occupation, in addition to the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon. (end)

mm









MENAFN03102024000071011013ID1108744853