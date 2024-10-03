(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Innovative Initiative Aims to Drive Donations and Save Pets' Lives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BISSELL Pet Foundation® and BISSELL Homecare, Inc., have today announced the launch of the "From Cart to Care" campaign on for World Animal Day. This unprecedented event marks the first time a brand has paused its storefront sales in favor of requesting direct donations for a charitable cause.

For one day only on October 4, the BISSELL Amazon storefront will suspend sales and shift its focus entirely to supporting BISSELL Pet Foundation's mission of saving the lives of homeless pets. Donations made through the Amazon page will go directly to the Foundation's lifesaving programs, which include adoption, spay/neuter, microchipping, vaccinations, and crisis and disaster response efforts.

"BISSELL Pet Foundation is a lifeline for pets and the people caring for them in shelters throughout the country," said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. "From responding to natural disasters like the recent hurricanes to ending pet homelessness by preventing unplanned litters through our groundbreaking Fix the Future spay/neuter program, to moving pets from kennels into loving homes through Empty the SheltersTM, we are not just imagining a day without pet homelessness-we are creating solutions to make it a reality. We are grateful for this campaign's opportunity to bring awareness about BISSELL Pet Foundation and raise crucial funds to help us save more pets in more places."

On the same day, Amazon Live will also host a special Empty the SheltersTM livestream event featuring Cathy Bissell. During this event, Cathy will share the Foundation's mission and highlight stories of animals that are available for adoption, encouraging viewers to support the foundation through donations or by adopting or fostering a pet.

In addition to the direct consumer donations, through Amazon's Fire TV "Stream It Forward" initiative, Amazon will donate $1 to BISSELL Pet Foundation for every hour streamed of select Prime Video titles, up to $100,000.1 This effort adds another layer to the campaign, providing a fun and interactive way for supporters to contribute to the cause.

Since its inception in 2011, BISSELL Pet Foundation has helped more than 825,000 pets through its programs, and this event on World Animal Day aims to further that impact. Shelters across the country are facing a critical overcrowding crisis, making it more important than ever to adopt, foster, or donate.

"From Cart to Care" was developed in collaboration with Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab and serves as a pioneering example of how online shopping can drive meaningful social impact. The campaign will continue beyond October 4, with BISSELL's Amazon storefront highlighting success stories and ongoing opportunities to support homeless pets.

Consumers who want to make a difference for pets in need this World Animal Day can participate by donating directly through BISSELL's Amazon page, streaming select titles on Prime Video, and joining Cathy Bissell for the "Empty the Shelters" livestream event. For more information, visit BISSELL's Amazon page , or go to .

About BISSELL Pet Foundation®

BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) is a charitable 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 6,000 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The Foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc. where Every Purchase Saves PetsTM. To learn more or make a lifesaving donation, visit



About BISSELL Homecare, Inc.

For nearly 150 years, BISSELL has been helping pet families clean up after their most beloved mess-makers with innovative cleaning products specifically designed to tackle pet fur, tracked-in trails, and pet accidents. As pet lovers themselves, BISSELL is constantly researching and developing technologies that ensure every product meets the high cleaning performance expected by pet parents. BISSELL's passion for pets goes far beyond cleaning up after them; it's exemplified through its support of BISSELL Pet Foundation® , founded by Cathy Bissell in 2011 to help end pet homelessness. Every purchase of a BISSELL® product helps BISSELL support the Foundation's mission, impacting more than 825,000 pet lives. Learn more on: BISSELL , Instagram , TikTok

and Facebook .



About Brand Innovation Lab

Build brand affinity with bespoke campaigns.

Unlock the power of Amazon for your brand with our global team of strategists, creatives, and technologists. Brand Innovation Lab collaborates with brands and agencies to help solve strategic brand challenges with pioneering campaigns that offer unprecedented access to Amazon's broad canvas of brands, including Prime Video, Twitch, Alexa, Fire TV, and more. Learn more here .

Contact: [email protected]

1 Terms Apply: From 9/20/24 at 12:01 AM PT – 10/18/24 at 11:59 PM PT, for every hour streamed of select content via Fire TV, Amazon will donate $1 to BISSELL Pet Foundation®. Amazon's maximum donation for this campaign is $100,000.

SOURCE BISSELL Pet Foundation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED