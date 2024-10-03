Breaking News: B2BROKER Expands Liquidity With 2 New Equity Indices

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Asia continues to be a focal point of global economic growth, with its rapidly expanding economies playing a pivotal role in shaping the future. Holding 60% of the world's population, this region is emerging as a driving force in global markets.

By 2030, the Chinese stock is expected to surpass the U.S. equity market, becoming the largest globally. This rising investor interest in Asia has driven a greater need for enhanced liquidity solutions, especially among brokers.

B2BROKER has responded to this increasing demand by introducing two new cash indices , now available for trading: CNX/HKD (China H Shares) and S30/SGD (Singapore 30) .

Clients can access these new indices through various platforms, including oneZero, Prime XM, Centroid, TFB, TradeLocker, Your Bourse, FX Cubic, cTrader, MT4/MT5, B2TRADER, and others via FIX API, ensuring effortless integration and expanded accessibility.

CNX/HKD (China H Shares)

The China H Shares index allows brokers to offer their clients access to major companies listed in Hong Kong, providing exposure to mainland Chinese firms within the regulatory framework of Hong Kong. This index offers a unique combination of growth potential and risk management, catering to a wide range of investors looking to tap into the Chinese market through Hong Kong's trusted financial environment.

S30/SGD (Singapore 30)

The S30/SGD index represents the performance of the top 30 companies listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX), ranked by market capitalisation. As a core indicator of the Singaporean economy, this index offers valuable insights into Southeast Asia's most prominent and liquid assets. Investors seeking exposure to a market characterised by stability and robust corporate governance will find this index appealing, providing brokers with a secure yet attractive option for their clients.

A Broader Look at B2BROKER's Indices Liquidity

B2BROKER provides liquidity across a vast range of cash indices from key markets worldwide.



In the U.S., available indices include the Dow Jones Industrial Average 30 (DJUSD), Nasdaq 100 (NDXUSD), and S&P 500 (SPXUSD).

For European markets, indices include Germany 30 (DAXEUR), France CAC40 (F40EUR), UK FTSE100 (FTSGBP), EURO Stocks 50 (ESXEUR), and Spain 35 Cash (IBXEUR). In the Asia-Pacific region, B2BROKER's portfolio includes Nikkei 225 (NIKJPY), Hong Kong 50 (HSIHKD), China 50 Index (XINUSD), Australia 200 (ASXAUD), as well as the newly introduced China H Shares (CNXHKD) and Singapore 30 (S30SGD).

These indices span across some of the world's most significant economies, providing diverse trading opportunities across multiple global regions.

“We always refer to ourselves as the leading Prime of Prime liquidity provider, and to live up to this standard, we constantly explore new opportunities to expand and enhance our offerings. We keenly observe the market, identify emerging trends, and upgrade our solutions accordingly.

Noticing the increasing appeal to the Asian markets, we recognised the growing demand for liquidity in Asian indices from our clients. Therefore, we have introduced two new, high-demand indices to enable our clients to offer top-tier solutions through B2BROKER.”

– John Murillo, Chief Dealing Officer at B2BROKER

Final Remarks

B2BROKER's liquidity services cover over 1,500 instruments across 10 key asset classes, including Forex, Metals, Indices, Energy, Crypto CFDs, Equities, ETFs, NDF CFDs, Commodities, and Fixed Income. With liquidity sourced from top-tier providers, B2BROKER guarantees competitive spreads, low latency, and fast execution, with integration options available via FIX API for brokers and white-label partners in as little as five minutes.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink