Saudi traditional arts are set to reach new global audiences as the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts (Wrth) participates in the Saudi Cultural Week in Greece from September 27 to October 1. The event, titled“The Heritage of Two Cultures," explores Saudi heritage through the lens of "Al-Qatt Al-Asiri" art. Wrth offers a series of interactive workshops, including a highlight on the creation of natural dyes and gypsum carving arts with workshops and hands-on community artworks.

As part of Culture Week, five talented Saudi artists lead interactive workshops showcasing the art of gypsum carving with traditional 'Asiri' patterns. This unique art form gained international recognition after being inscribed on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2017.

Alongside these workshops, visitors can explore the world of natural dyes and witness the skill of Saudi artisans firsthand. A dedicated Wrth pavilion invites participants to join in creating a community artwork by coloring traditional 'Asiri' patterns with natural-pigmented dyes. The institution international participation never fails to capture global attention, with visitors eager to engage in hands-on artistic experiences rooted in a rich cultural heritage like that of Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the presence of Saudi artists often fuels curiosity and sparks conversations, as art enthusiasts from around the world seek to understand the cultural and natural inspirations behind this vibrant and diverse artistic tradition.

International art collaborations play a pivotal role in fostering connections between artists and highlighting the universal appeal of traditional art forms. By blending geometric and botanical motifs from both Greece and Saudi Arabia, these exchanges promote cultural exchange and enhance the global visibility of Saudi art. Furthermore, these initiatives empower Saudi artists with a platform to reach new audiences and strengthen the international presence of Saudi art.

Wrth: The Royal Institute of the Traditional Arts is the leading institution dedicated to preserving and promoting our creative national identity. Through education and preservation, we inspire future generations to acquire and refine these skills, ensuring our creative legacy remains vibrant and celebrated. We invite practitioners, students, and global audiences to engage deeply with these crafts, fostering a dynamic creative future for all.

