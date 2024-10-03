Texas Female Filmmakers Raise $30,000 In One Day For Groundbreaking Film,“Lady Kings Of Texas”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

(The Lady Kings Team L-R) Trang Quỳnh Thị Vũ, Kenneisha Thomson, Carly Christopher, Becky Bullard of Democrasexy, Natalie Joy, Elisabeth Ness, Giovannie Cruz. Photo by James Redondo

Feature challenges societal norms and sparks vital discussions around women's rights and personal autonomy.

- Giovannie Cruz

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a testament to the power of community and collaboration, a dynamic team of female filmmakers from Texas has successfully raised $30,000 in just one day for their upcoming dark comedy,“Lady Kings of Texas .” This feature film seeks to challenge societal norms and spark vital discussions around women's rights and personal autonomy.

Set in a fictional 2032 where Texas has seceded from the Union,“Lady Kings of Texas” follows four women navigating a world where being“childless and over 35” puts them at odds with a changing political landscape. The film cleverly blends humor with poignant themes, exploring the consequences of extreme political agendas on women's lives.

“Our goal is to create a film that not only entertains but also encourages dialogue about women's choices and freedoms,” says Giovannie Cruz, producer and actor.“We believe in the power of storytelling to inspire change, and with this film, we aim to showcase the strength and complexity of women's experiences.”

The crowdfunding campaign is crucial for bringing this ambitious project to fruition. After a challenging few years for the film industry due to COVID-19 and labor strikes, these filmmakers have united to take control of their narratives. With generous in-kind support, including access to a stunning ranch location for filming, the team is now seeking additional funding to meet their overall budget.

Meet the Key Players Behind“Lady Kings of Texas”:

Katherine Dudas (Writer/Director): Known for her acclaimed feature film Juniper, which premiered at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival and was acquired by STX Entertainment, Katherine brings her experience in comedy and heartfelt storytelling to the film.

Giovannie Cruz (Producer/Actor): A versatile Puerto Rican artist seen in major projects such as Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Queen of the South, Giovannie is committed to elevating women's narratives within the film industry.

Carly Christopher (Producer/Actor): With over 70 commercials to her credit and a growing TikTok following, Carly is not only a talented actress but also a passionate advocate for women's representation in media.

Elisabeth Ness (Producer/Actor): An award-winning actor, filmmaker, and Yale alumna, Elisabeth has produced over 60 projects, including the acclaimed series Redheads Anonymous, and is dedicated to creating impactful content.

Kenneisha Thompson (Co-Producer/Actor): Known for her roles in Grey's Anatomy and Love & Death, Kenneisha brings her acting prowess and dedication to women's issues to the project.

This passionate group of filmmakers recognizes the film industry's historical underrepresentation of women. They are determined to create a space for authentic storytelling that reflects the diverse experiences women face today.

Cruz adds,“Join the movement and support this vital project by visiting the website and spreading the word. Together, we can reshape the narrative around women's stories in film and beyond.”

Incentives for backers of the crowdfunding campaign include exclusive access to the finished film, behind-the-scenes content, and personalized tributes, among other rewards.

More details can be found at or on Instagram .

About“Lady Kings of Texas”

Lady Kings of Texas, LLC is a pioneering film production company based in Austin, Texas, dedicated to elevating women's stories in the film industry. The upcoming feature film,“Lady Kings of Texas,” is a dark comedy set in 2032, where Texas has seceded from the Union, and four women become fugitives due to their childless status. As they hide out on an off-the-grid ranch, the film humorously yet poignantly explores the implications of extreme political agendas on women's lives and the importance of personal autonomy. This ambitious project is led by a talented team of filmmakers, including writer/director Katherine Dudas, producer/actor Giovannie Cruz, producer/actor Carly Christopher, producer/actor Elisabeth Ness, and co-producer/actor Kenneisha Thompson. Together, they aim to challenge societal norms and foster important conversations through their art.

Heather Burgett

The Burgett Group, Inc.

+1 310-633-4801

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.