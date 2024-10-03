The Health Benefit Alliance Now Offering HBA Select Health Plans Featuring Premier Chicago Area Healthcare System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwalk, Connecticut-based

The Benefit Alliance TM (HBA) announces immediate availability of its HBA Select health plan series to the greater Chicago market.



Easy to propose and implement, HBA Select features include:

No-cost access to top-tier local healthcare systems

Care Navigation support to optimize the member experience

No personal health questionnaires

No employer contribution requirement National PPO physician network for savings across the country

Uniquely tailored to meet the access and affordability needs of employers and employees in major markets around the country, HBA Select is the Alliance's newest series of ACA and ERISA compliant health plan designs. In partnership with Curaechoice , leveraging unique administrative efficiencies and integration with nationally-renowned, local healthcare systems, HBA has designed a benefit solution built on a foundation of no-cost access to world-class healthcare providers.



According to HBA President, Matt Esposito, "In the face of rising healthcare costs, and with so many American workers and their families shouldering much of the burden in the form of increased deductibles and premium contributions, we're excited to counter that trend with a new solution that truly enables affordable access to the highest levels of care."



"Our partnership with HBA allows us to bring Curaechoice's innovative, zero-cost healthcare model to more employers and employees in the greater Chicago area. By integrating seamlessly with top healthcare systems and reducing financial barriers, we are ensuring that employees can access the best care available without the burden of out-of-pocket expenses. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in making high-quality healthcare affordable and accessible to all," adds Dr. Derek Price, VP Provider relations of Curaechoice.

Since 2019, The Health Benefit AllianceTM

has been a recognized leader in the design and management of innovative, affordable health benefit plan designs that eliminate barriers to care for employees at all levels. Look for further industry recognition of HBA's efforts to humanize benefits and improve healthcare access in the coming days.

In the interim, HBA is excited to bring the innovative HBA Select series to the greater Chicago community, with additional market-aligned solutions soon to follow.

About The Health Benefit AllianceTM

The Health Benefit AllianceTM

was founded in 2018 to address a market in dire need of affordable health benefit choices for all employees. By leveraging innovation and aggressive sourcing through best-in-class Alliance partners, HBA consults on valuable plan features to provide a unique and comprehensive menu of affordable, ERISA and ACA compliant health benefit plan designs that mitigate barriers to care and satisfy a broad range of consumer price points.

To learn more visit: healthbenefitalliance

About Curaechoice

Curaechoice is revolutionizing healthcare by eliminating out-of-pocket costs, including zero premiums, zero co-pays, zero deductibles, and zero co-insurance, while offering access to an extensive network of top-tier healthcare providers. Built on patented technology and seamless integration with electronic medical records (EMRs), Curaechoice ensures smooth care coordination and cost certainty for employers. Patients benefit from high-quality, zero-cost care, and providers are empowered to focus on delivering exceptional care without administrative hurdles. Curaechoice optimizes healthcare for self-insured employers, providing employees with peace of mind and transparent, predictable access to the care they need.

Contact: [email protected]

