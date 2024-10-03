Direct Relief Makes $74 Million In Medical Aid Available To Communities Impacted By Hurricane Helene

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of Hurricane Helene's devastating impact, Direct Relief has made available $74 million in medicines and medical supplies and $250,000 in assistance to community centers, free and charitable clinics, and other healthcare partners in affected areas.



With emergency response teams on the ground in impacted states, Direct Relief is working in close collaboration with local and national healthcare providers to rapidly assess needs and deploy critical aid.

Their immediate response has included deployment of specifically requested emergency medical aid, including antibiotics, emergency medical backpacks, DTaP vaccines, hygiene kits, oral rehydration salts, over-the-counter products, personal protective equipment, water purification tablets, and medications to manage chronic diseases, for healthcare providers responding to the needs of hard-hit communities in Florida, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

In addition, through its ongoing support, Direct Relief maintains an extensive network of 276 health partners in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. During the previous five years, Direct Relief has mobilized more than 28,000 shipments comprising more than $561 million in essential medicines, medical supplies, and medical equipment for these health partners. During emergencies, Direct Relief can quickly tap into this network to identify priority needs and mobilize medical resources for healthcare providers that are already vetted by Direct Relief and well-established and trusted among impacted communities.

This response underscores the importance of preparedness and the organization's ongoing commitment to building resilience in disaster-prone areas. By prepositioning Direct Relief Hurricane Preparedness Packs in states across the southeast and the Gulf coast, healthcare providers had access to immediate medical support in the aftermath of the storm, with enough medicines and supplies to provide care to 100 individuals for up to 72 hours.

Direct Relief remains dedicated to empowering health centers and clinics to continue their critical work when it's needed most.

