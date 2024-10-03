TENCUE Returns To Its Roots As An Independent Agency
Date
10/3/2024 2:16:09 PM
TENCUE. Creativity. Precisely Executed.
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TENCUE is excited to announce that we are once again an independently owned agency. Jeffrey Wilk, TENCUE's founder, will be continuing his involvement as Artistic Director. Longtime team members Valentina Fanfani and Michelle Huston will head up the newly structured leadership team as CEO and President, respectively.
TENCUE has always been a leader in creative and technological innovation in corporate event design and production. As an independently owned and operated entity, we will continue to incorporate artistry, social science, and precision into our boundary-pushing experiences while bringing a renewed agility and client-centric approach to every project.
TENCUE
Smart. Not status quo.
Contact:
Josh Volney
Director, Business Development
510-841-3000
SOURCE TENCUE
