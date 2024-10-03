A4M Unleashes Powerhouse Speaker Lineup, Escalates Industry Buzz Around Longevityfest 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sinclair, Asprey, Attia, and More: World-Leading Voices in Longevity Science Assemble for A4M's Landmark Year-End Gathering

Boca Raton, Florida, Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a highly anticipated announcement, The American Academy of Anti-Aging (A4M) unveils a powerhouse lineup of speakers for LongevityFest 2024. A starstudded roster features the biggest names in optimization and life extension science – David Sinclair, A.O., PhD, Dave Asprey, and Peter Attia, MD, among others. Scheduled for December 13-15 in Las Vegas, A4M's flagship event promises to be the most consequential gathering in longevity and antiaging medicine.

Amid intensifying global efforts to extend the lifespan, LongevityFest 2024 serves as a pivotal platform for exploring scientific breakthroughs and concepts that challenge conventional care models and broaden our understanding of human potential. To achieve this bold vision, LongevityFest assembles the brightest minds in life extension research and practice, showcasing an unrivaled panel of experts in longevity, precision, and cutting-edge medicine.

Headlining this year's event are David A. Sinclair, A.O., PhD, Harvard Medical School Professor of Genetics and TIME's "100 Most Influential People in the World" honoree, and Serena Poon, CN, CHC, CHN, celebrity chef and pioneer of "Culinary Alchemy®." Joining them are Dave Asprey, the "father of Biohacking" and Founder of Bulletproof; Peter Attia, MD, an authority in applied longevity science and host of the popular "The Drive" podcast; Gordon Lauc, PhD, world-renowned glycobiology expert; and Sara Gottfried, MD, four-time New York Times bestselling author and prominent scientist-practitioner.

This powerhouse lineup represents a rare convergence of scientific expertise, ingenuity, and innovation. Doreen Brown, CEO of the Informa Connect Medical Division, expressed her enthusiasm for the event: "LongevityFest 2024 convenes an unprecedented group of visionaries actively reshaping modern medicine. By uniting these expert voices, we provide attendees with direct access to the forefront of longevity science, thus setting the stage for advancements that will redefine our approach to aging and define where we go next.”

Offering participants an exclusive insider's view of the longevity revolution, LongevityFest 2024's dynamic agenda features thought-provoking Q&A panels and discussions between acclaimed thought leaders. The program spans the full spectrum of anti-aging advancements, exploring topics from AIdriven medicine to the multi-factorial longevity equation in healthcare. This landmark event bridges next-generation science with practical applications, placing the future of human healthspan center stage.

Reflecting the growing interest in longevity medicine and underscoring A4M's growing influence in the field, this year's conference is poised to be the largest gathering in the Academy's 32-year history.

Healthcare pioneers, longevity enthusiasts, and medical professionals eager to join A4M in championing transformative medicine can secure their attendance by clicking here .

About The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M)

Rooted in a future-focused mission to redefine modern medicine, The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) is the premier global platform for continuing education in health optimization, wholeperson care, and longevity. The Academy is committed to empowering clinicians with state-of-the-art tools and comprehensive knowledge; it offers a diverse range of innovative learning formats-from CME events to university-level programs-catering to the evolving needs of healthcare professionals. By fostering collaboration and driving advancements in the functional anti-aging field, A4M is actively reshaping the landscape of modern healthcare, elevating patient outcomes, and setting new standards in medical practice.

