Rockhurst University Nursing Students Discuss What Makes ABSN Worth The Investment

Demand for quality nurses continues to be high in the U.S. today where the nursing shortage requires effective options for preparing a new generation of care professionals. In recent years, accelerated nursing programs like the one at Rockhurst University have emerged as part of the solution. As interest in these programs has grown, those who are interested in beginning a nursing career or switching to nursing through an Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program may be wondering "Is an ABSN worth it?"

An Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) program is an efficient pathway forward for those looking to enter the nursing profession. For candidates who already have a non-nursing bachelor's degree, degree completion is possible in less than two years with an immersive curriculum design that leverages prior education and experience.

Many asked, "Is an ABSN worth it?" In recent interviews, Rockhurst University ABSN students answered this question with thoughts on their experience in an accelerated nursing program.

About the ABSN Student Experience

With a prior bachelor's degree in any non-nursing field and completion of prerequisites such as undergraduate science courses, prospective students can qualify for enrollment in an ABSN program. Many related health care occupations provide a base of transferable skills that can be applied and strengthened in a second career as a nurse. Accelerated nursing programs are often offered with online coursework and in-person clinical experiences that foster development of clinical judgment. Students gain confidence in their nursing skills through simulation exercises and hands-on practice in a supervised student role.

As students consider potential enrollment in nursing school, the commitment of a full-time education and a singular focus on becoming a skilled nurse may seem overwhelming. While ABSN programs are accelerated, they are full-time, and students must set aside outside employment opportunities to earn the degree that allows a much faster entry into the nursing field than traditional Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) programs. The investment of time and cost of an accelerated BSN degree can be offset through a faster entry into the nursing profession.

Rockhurst University ABSN Student Testimonials

Nursing is a calling to help others, and the Rockhurst ABSN program is helping those who feel an urgency to switch to a nursing career quickly to begin making a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and families.

The program's online delivery connects a diverse student body with engaging learning opportunities. In the words of Alexus Dieckmann-Dean, Rockhurst University hybrid ABSN student: "I like the way that the classes are set up. The lessons aren't just going through PowerPoints or a recording of a professor in a classroom. It's actually lessons set up to engage you."

Planning for clinical rotations can be a challenging part of nursing school. Abbey Clark found the complementary clinical placement support at Rockhurst University valuable: "I didn't know anybody in the community to find my next clinical placement. Rockhurst matches you with clinicals in your state and really works with you."

Another student, Daley Sullivan, describes her experience with the faculty of the accelerated program: "The quality of our professors is top-tier, and they're all willing to help. They all are encouraging us to go to their office hours, ask more questions, email them. They're always there for us."

ABSN student Carly Tomlin speaks to the value of the degree: "You invest into your future when you join this program, and that's how you have to look at this one-and-a-half years - you're bettering your future."

Abbey Clark agrees: "It is definitely fast-paced, so make sure that you're prepared for that. It's a lot of hard work, but it's really worth it."

Kristina Henry, DNP, RN, NE-BC, CNE, associate dean of nursing and chief academic administrator of nursing, describes the start-to-finish journey of the ABSN program: "We start at the beginning and lead you through every critical aspect of becoming a nurse, from mentoring and networking to passing your boards, every potential thing that's part of that development as a new nurse."





With one-on-one NCLEX coaching and a first-time NCLEX pass rate of 93%, Rockhurst University's hybrid ABSN program prepares students with excellence for a career in nursing. Become a nurse in just 16 months with Rockhurst University's online ABSN program. Learn more at onlinedegrees.rockhurst.edu .

