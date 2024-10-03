Hydrogen Peroxide Market Qualitative Analysis Of The Leading Players And Competitive Industry Scenario 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hydrogen Peroxide Qualitative Analysis

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has released a report titled,“Hydrogen Peroxide Market by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031.” According to the report, the global hydrogen peroxide market is expected to reach $8.9 billion by 2031, up from $5.4 billion in 2021, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Drivers of Market GrowthThe market's expansion is largely driven by:- Increased demand in the pulp and paper industry: Hydrogen peroxide is widely used in various industrial applications, particularly for bleaching and as a disinfectant.- Rising demand in the healthcare industry: Its use in sterilization and medical products is contributing to market growth.- Wastewater treatment: An increasing need for eco-friendly solutions in water purification is opening new growth avenues.However, potential health and environmental hazards associated with hydrogen peroxide are expected to hinder market growth.Segment Analysis: Pulp & Paper Leads the Way:In terms of application, the pulp and paper industry dominated in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global market. This sector is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period due to the increasing commercial uses of hydrogen peroxide and its role as a disinfectant.Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific at the Forefront:Asia-Pacific claimed the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2031. The region's rapid industrialization, coupled with growing demand in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, has positioned it as a key player in the global hydrogen peroxide market. Other significant regions include North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Leading Market PlayersKey companies in the hydrogen peroxide industry include:- Indian Peroxide Ltd.- Solvay- Arkema S.A.- Evonik Industries- BASF- Kemira Oyj- National Peroxide LimitedThese industry leaders are focused on product innovation, geographic expansion, and strategic collaborations to strengthen their market position.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

