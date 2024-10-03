Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Booming Demand Accelerate To Exponential Growth Will Reach $28.8 Billion By Forecast 2027

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Liquid Synthetic Rubber Booming Demand

The global increase in tyre production and the growing application of liquid synthetic rubber in adhesives are major factors driving market expansion.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global liquid synthetic rubber market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rise in tyre production worldwide and increasing demand in the adhesive industry. According to a report by Allied Market Research, the market was valued at $20.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $28.8 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019, contributing nearly three-fifths of the total revenue, and is expected to maintain this position through 2027.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Growth Factors:- Tyre Production and Adhesive Usage: The global increase in tyre production and the growing application of liquid synthetic rubber in adhesives are major factors driving market expansion.- Opportunities in Industrial Rubber: As industrial rubber manufacturing continues to grow, it presents new opportunities for the liquid synthetic rubber market.Market Challenges:Raw Material Price Fluctuations: Volatility in raw material prices is a key challenge, potentially slowing market growth.Product Insights: Liquid Styrene Butadiene Rubber Leads:By product type, liquid styrene butadiene rubber held the largest market share in 2019, accounting for over two-fifths of the global market. The segment's growth is driven by an increased focus on tyre durability and performance, along with the adoption of tyre labeling regulations. However, the liquid isoprene rubber segment is projected to experience the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period, fueled by infrastructure development and construction activities in countries like India and China.Application Insights: Adhesives Show Strong Growth:By application, the adhesives segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.0% through 2027, driven by the growing construction industry in developing nations such as China and India, which has led to a surge in adhesive demand. However, the tyre manufacturing segment remains the largest, contributing to over 40% of the market in 2019, supported by the presence of major tyre manufacturers in China, Japan, and India, where abundant raw materials and low manufacturing costs create favorable conditions.Regional Outlook: Asia-Pacific Leads the Way:Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. In 2019, the region dominated the global market, contributing nearly three-fifths of the total revenue. The growth in this region is attributed to rapid advancements in the manufacturing and construction sectors across China, India, and Japan.Key Market PlayersLeading companies in the global liquid synthetic rubber market include:- H.B. Fuller- Evonik Industries- Asahi Kasei Corporation- Synthomer PLC- Efremov Synthetic Rubber- Kuraray Co., Ltd.- Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.- Saudi Aramco- Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co., Ltd.- Sibur International GmbHFor more detailed insights, the full report offers comprehensive analysis, including market dynamics, value chain, investment opportunities, and a competitive landscape.Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here:About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

