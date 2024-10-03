11 Kuki-Zo Inmates Released On Bail Escorted To Kangpokpi: Officials

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Oct 3 (IANS) Eleven undertrial prisoners belonging to the Kuki-Zo community, who were given bail earlier by various courts, were escorted to Kangpokpi district from Sajiwa Central Jail in Imphal, officials said.

A official said that the 11 undertrial prisoners were granted bail by concerned courts in the months of July, August and September but due to the prevailing situation and various other security reasons, they were at the Sajiwa Central Jail in Imphal.

“The inmates, who had been imprisoned for various crimes, including drug-related offences, were granted bail by different local courts in the last three months,” the police official told IANS.

Earlier on Thursday, messages were being circulated on various social media after the release of the two Meitei youths from the captivity of the Kuki militants and the release of the 11 under-trial prisoners belonging to the Kuki-Zo community.

“The release of 11 inmates from jail and the two Meitei youths from the captivity of the Kuki militants were not related. Both are different developments,” the official said.

The Kangpokpi district-based Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a leading tribal-based organisation, however, asserted that the release of the 11 Kuki-Zo community inmates was a key demand in negotiations for freeing the two Meitei youths.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh had earlier said that there were demands from the abductors in regard to the release of two Meitei youths.

However, the government insisted on releasing the youths without condition, he had said earlier this week.

Two youths who were kidnapped by Kuki ultras on September 27, were released on Thursday morning.

“The youths were safely handed over to the Kangpokpi District Police in the presence of Assam Rifles and CRPF officials at Gamgiphai. They were later taken to the Imphal Police Station,” the official said.

Chief Minister N. Biren Singh in a post on X said,“The two young men abducted in Kangpokpi on 27th September 2024 have been safely brought back to the custody of Manipur Police. I sincerely appreciate everyone from both the state and Central government who worked tirelessly to ensure their safe return. Your efforts are deeply valued.”

The three youths, Ningombam Johnson (25), Oinam Thoithoi (27), and Thokchom Thoithoiba (28), all residents of Thoubal districts, were kidnapped by armed militants while they were en route for an Army recruitment examination at New Keithelmanbi in between Imphal West and Kangpokpi districts on September 27.

While the Army rescued Johnson the next day, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh went to various districts and held meetings with the abductors to secure the release of the two youths.

Both the Central and state security forces continued their efforts to ensure the safe release of the two youths.

Various Civil Society Organisations, political parties and NGOs had been urging both the state government and the Kuki militants to release the youths.