Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration
| The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 10 October 2024, record date as of the 11 October 2024 & payment date is the 07 November 2024:
|
|
|
|
|
|
| Share Class Description
| ISIN
| Per Share Rate
| JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
| IE000WGK3YY5
| 0.188200
| JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
| IE000Y4K4833
| 0.239100
| JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
| IE000HFXP0D2
| 0.133300
| JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
| IE00005YSIA4
| 0.210100
| JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
| IE000P334X90
| 0.203500
| JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
| IE00BN4RDY28
| 0.820500
| JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
| IE000DS9ZCL4
| 0.172500
| JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
| IE00BJK9H860
| 0.103900
| JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist)
| IE000783LRG9
| 0.055900
| JPM UK Equity Core UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
| IE000TZT3JJ0
| 0.232100
| JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
| IE0001O84583
| 0.069300
| JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
| IE000FYTRRJ6
| 0.091000
| JPM USD Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
| IE00BDFC6Q91
| 0.372100
| JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist)
| IE00BJLTWS02
| 0.262000
| JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
| IE00BDFC6G93
| 0.372800
| JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
| IE00BD9MMG79
| 0.399800
| JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist)
| IE00BD9MMC32
| 0.261500
| JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist)
| IE0003UVYC20
| 0.147000
| Enquiries:
| Matheson LLP
| Yvonne Lappin
| Phone: +353 1 232 2000
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
| JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
| Dublin 1 Dublin
| Ireland
| Phone:
| +353 1 612 3000
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| IE000WGK3YY5, IE000Y4K4833, IE000HFXP0D2, IE00005YSIA4, IE000P334X90, IE00BN4RDY28, IE000DS9ZCL4, IE00BJK9H860, IE000783LRG9, IE000TZT3JJ0, IE0001O84583, IE000FYTRRJ6, IE00BDFC6Q91, IE00BJLTWS02, IE00BDFC6G93, IE00BD9MMG79, IE00BD9MMC32, IE0003UVYC20
| Listed:
| Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
| EQS News ID:
| 2001611
