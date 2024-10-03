عربي


Jpmorgan Etfs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration


10/3/2024 2:13:28 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

03.10.2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT



For Immediate Release
03 October 2024



JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV


RE: Dividends



The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 10 October 2024, record date as of the 11 October 2024 & payment date is the 07 November 2024:






Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate
JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.188200
JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.239100
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.133300
JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.210100
JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000P334X90 0.203500
JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.820500
JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.172500
JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.103900
JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.055900
JPM UK Equity Core UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.232100
JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.069300
JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000FYTRRJ6 0.091000
JPM USD Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.372100
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.262000
JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.372800
JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.399800
JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.261500
JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.147000






Enquiries:




Matheson LLP
Yvonne Lappin


Phone: +353 1 232 2000



Language: English
Company: JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV
JPMorgan House, International Financial Services Centre
Dublin 1 Dublin
Ireland
Phone: +353 1 612 3000
Internet:
ISIN: IE000WGK3YY5, IE000Y4K4833, IE000HFXP0D2, IE00005YSIA4, IE000P334X90, IE00BN4RDY28, IE000DS9ZCL4, IE00BJK9H860, IE000783LRG9, IE000TZT3JJ0, IE0001O84583, IE000FYTRRJ6, IE00BDFC6Q91, IE00BJLTWS02, IE00BDFC6G93, IE00BD9MMG79, IE00BD9MMC32, IE0003UVYC20
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2001611


End of News EQS News Service

