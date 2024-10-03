EQS-News: ETFs (Ireland) ICAV / Key word(s): Dividend

JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV: Dividend Declaration

03.10.2024

03 October 2024





JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV



The Directors of JPMorgan ETFs (Ireland) ICAV (the "Company") wish to announce the following dividends which are ex dividend as of the 10 October 2024, record date as of the 11 October 2024 & payment date is the 07 November 2024:











Share Class Description ISIN Per Share Rate JPM Europe Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000WGK3YY5 0.188200 JPM Global Emerging Markets Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000Y4K4833 0.239100 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000HFXP0D2 0.133300 JPM Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00005YSIA4 0.210100 JPM AC Asia Pacific EX Japan Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000P334X90 0.203500 JPM USD Corporate Bond Research Enhanced Index (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BN4RDY28 0.820500 JPM China A Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000DS9ZCL4 0.172500 JPM BetaBuilders US Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BJK9H860 0.103900 JPM Eurozone Research Enhanced Index Equity (ESG) UCITS ETF - EUR (dist) IE000783LRG9 0.055900 JPM UK Equity Core UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE000TZT3JJ0 0.232100 JPM BetaBuilders US Small Cap Equity UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0001O84583 0.069300 JPM Global Research Enhanced Index Equity SRI Paris Aligned UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE000FYTRRJ6 0.091000 JPM USD Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6Q91 0.372100 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged (dist) IE00BJLTWS02 0.262000 JPM USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE00BDFC6G93 0.372800 JPM GBP Ultra-Short Income UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMG79 0.399800 JPM BetaBuilders UK Gilt 1-5 yr UCITS ETF - GBP (dist) IE00BD9MMC32 0.261500 JPM Global Equity Premium Income Active UCITS ETF - USD (dist) IE0003UVYC20 0.147000











Enquiries:









Matheson LLP

Yvonne Lappin



Phone: +353 1 232 2000



