Investornewsbreaks Aditxt (NASDAQ: ADTX) Releases Shareholder Update, Plans For Remainder Of 2024

(NASDAQ: ADTX) , an innovation dedicated to accelerating promising innovations, is reporting to on plans for the 2024 year end. Highlights of the report include news about its two targets: Evofem Biosciences (OTCQB: EVFM) has reported $7.8 million in revenue for the first six months of 2024, while Appili Therapeutics (TSX: APLI) (OTC: APLIF) has received approximately $6 million of the total $14 million to date in a nondilutive funding commitment from the U.S. Department of Defense (“DoD”). The company also filed a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, which U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declared effective, and is focused on efforts to clean up its balance sheet and capitalization table.

“The closing of the two target acquisitions, maintaining our NASDAQ listing and accessing strategic capital, and reduction of debt and accounts payable, are key to our future plans,” said Aditxt chair and cofounder Amro Albanna in the press release.“We understand the many challenges that lie ahead but believe that through our current efforts, Aditxt will be well positioned to meet transformational milestones in 2025 that will deliver value to our shareholders and stakeholders.”

Aditxt is an innovation platform dedicated to accelerating promising health innovations. Aditxt's ecosystem of research institutions, industry partners and shareholders collaboratively drives its mission to“Make Promising Innovations Possible Together.” The innovation platform is the cornerstone of Aditxt's strategy, where multiple disciplines drive disruptive growth and address significant societal challenges. Aditxt operates a unique model that democratizes innovation, ensures every stakeholder's voice is heard and valued, and empowers collective progress. Aditxt currently operates two programs focused on immune health and precision health. The company plans to introduce two additional programs dedicated to public health and women's health. For these, Aditxt has entered into an arrangement agreement with Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI) (OTC: APLIF) , which focuses on infectious diseases, and a merger agreement with Evofem. Each program will be designed to function autonomously while collectively advancing Aditxt's mission of discovering, developing and deploying innovative health solutions to tackle some of the most urgent health challenges. The closing of each of the transactions with Appili and Evofem is subject to several conditions, including but not limited to approval of the transactions by the respective target shareholders and Aditxt raising sufficient capital to fund its obligations at closing. No assurance can be provided that all of the conditions to closing will be obtained or satisfied or that either of the transactions will ultimately close. For more information, please visit .

