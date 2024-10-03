(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Canada Nickel (TSX.V: CNC) (OTC: CNIKF) , a company that is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects, is beginning the process of submitting a impact statement regarding its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project. The statement is required by the and contains critical baseline data as well as close analysis of the environmental, social and economic impact of the project. According to the announcement, the submission also reflects Canada Nickel's dedication to responsible development and includes public timeline commitments.

“The submission of our federal impact statement for the project represents another major milestone for the company and brings us one step closer to securing our permits, which we are targeting in 2025,” said

Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby in the press release.“We're grateful for the strong partnerships we've built with Indigenous nations and community stakeholders, whose contributions have been essential in shaping the submission. Their input and advice helped ensure the project aligns with our shared values of sustainability and regional economic growth. As the Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project continues to make progress, it is well positioned to drive regional economic growth and produce critical minerals as global demand continues to rise, with Canada Nickel playing a key role in the global transition to a low carbon economy.”

To view the full release, visit

About Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Canada Nickel is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high-growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel(TM), NetZero Cobalt(TM) and NetZero Iron(TM),

and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net-zero carbon nickel, cobalt and iron

products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political-risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the

heart

of

the

prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information about the company, visit .

