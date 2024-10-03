ACG Discuss Mortality Law Assistance Delivery To Afghans: Decker

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan Coordination Group has discussed a range of issues including the delivery of assistance in the wake of the codification of restrictions on Afghans across the country in the Morality Law, a statement said on Thursday.

“we had good conversations about how our assistance is being delivered in Afghanistan in the wake of decisions taken, or the codification of restrictions on Afghans across the country in the Morality Law,” a statement from the US Embassy quoted US Chargé d'Affaires Karen Decker as saying.

“We have reviewed monitoring mechanisms, we have talked about transparency, we have looked ahead at how the move from humanitarian assistance to more development assistance and what works, and what is needed from donors, from stakeholders, from the Taliban to move into space where Afghans are able to earn a living rather than receive assistance from the international community,” the statement said.

It was great to hear donors reinforce our shared commitment that the Afghan people remain at the center of our strategy and how best do we support them in a very, very, difficult time, she said.?

“We have had site conversations that address issues beyond just the scope of our assistance, but it's been a great opportunity to connect with other donor representatives and as well with our colleagues from Kabul in UNAMA and the UN Humanitarian Council.”

“I think I would also like to just sort of for the group say I have had a really busy September, and as you know from the announcement, Tom West has moved into a new position and I am taking the lead on Afghanistan diplomacy for the US government. And in the month of September I have been in Kazakhstan, in Uzbekistan, consulting in London and in Brussels. I spent a week in New York for high level week at UNGA, and of course now I am in Dubai for this Donor Coordination meeting.”

