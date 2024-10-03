(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) BeiJing , China – In 2024, as we celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Grand Canal's inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List and the successful nomination of Beijing Central Axis for the same honor, the 3rd Beijing International Canal Arts Fest commenced grandly at Funstown in Chaoyang District, Beijing. A magnificent feast of culture and art revel has officially been inaugurated in this golden autumn event is organized by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, and hosted by the Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center, the Chaoyang District Bureau of Culture, and co-broadcast in partnership with BRTV.







The opening ceremony was graced by Sun Jian, Member of the Party Leadership Group,Deputy Director of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Pang Wei, Grade-one Counsel of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Yang Beibei, Vice Mayor of Chaoyang District, Wei Rong, Director of the Foreign exchange and Cooperation Office of Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Wang Hairu, Deputy Director of Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center,Liu Weizhi, Deputy Director of Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center, Wang Yanping, Director of Gaobeidian Regional Office, Chaoyang District, Wang Ling, Deputy Director of Beijing Chaoyang District Culture and Tourism Bureau,and Mr Tehov, Ambassador of the Embassy of Bulgaria in China; Mrs. Poornima Gunasehera, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in China; Ms. Yolrawee Sitichai, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand Beijing Office; Ms. Manissara Pureepatipan, Deputy Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand Beijing Office; Mr. Liviu Taranu, Director of the Romanian Cultural Institute in Beijing and many others numerous diplomats, representatives from cultural centers and tourism offices in Beijing, tourism industry professionals, and artists from both China and abroad. From various canal nations, they gathered in Beijing to taste China and share the profound essence of canal cultures and the vibrant tapestry of canal arts across nations.







With its formal commencement, guests stepped into the meticulously-planned cultural display area for both international and domestic heritage. Master artisans from both China and abroad showed their unique skills, featured by traditional Chinese crafts as incense-making, shadow puppetry, rabbit figurines, Beijing silk dolls, and Grand Canal gift, and by handicrafts and special products from Thailand, Mexico, Romania, Pakistan, and the Baltic region, which has left attendees in awe. Guests interacted with master artisans of these cultural treasures, deeply appreciating the allure of intangible cultural heritage from diverse backgrounds.

Later, guests moved to the meticulously-planned World Canal Culture Exhibition Area. Guided through exquisite display panels, they paused to appreciate the captivating images and descriptions. This exhibition not only showcased the beauty of Beijing Central Axis and the Grand Canal but also highlighted the diversity and interconnectedness of global canal cultures.







During the opening ceremony, an immersive interactive presentation on canal tourism uniquely unfolded. A Beijing youngster serves as a“Little Guide to the Central Axis and the Canal” to lead Tatty, a foreign visitor coming to China for the first time. Through real-time exploration and interactive behaviors, he has showcased the distinct allure of Beijing Central Axis and canal culture to the world,and welcome the worldwide tourists to Beijing for these attractions.

In a feature video, the“Little Guide” and foreign friend toured the key heritage sites along the Central Axis, including Jingshan Park, Bell and Drum Towers, and Wanning Bridge-the confluence of Beijing Central Axis and the Grand Canal. There, they shared historical canal stories and discussed the significant role the Canal has played in the city's development and cultural exchange.

At the ceremony, the“Little Guide” and foreign friends appeared on site, interacting with the audience in a blend of reality and illusion. This created a captivating cultural journey through time, where the smiles of international friends harmoniously complemented the ancient Canal.







Sun Jian, Deputy Director of Beijing Culture and Tourism Bureau,Pang Wei, first Inspector of Beijing Culture and Tourism Bureau,Yang Beibei, Deputy Director of Beijing Chaoyang District, awarded appointment certificates to artists from home and abroad. Thus,“Envoy of Canal Cultural Exchange” are entitled to spread the charm of canal cultures worldwide through art.

Ribbons fly, symbolizing the exchange and integration of cultures, and also indicating the colorful activities of this year. As the ceremony reached a peak moment, the third Beijing International Canal Arts Fest was officially inaugurated with the collaboration of domestic and international guests.







During the artistic performance, various artists, including China's Torch, Thailand's Siam Smile, Switzerland's Sophie De Quay, French musician Djang San, Mexico's Bola Suriana Band, and international band Cold Summer delivered captivating performances for the audience. Each performance represents a celebration of the diversity of world canal cultures and vividly interprets the theme of the Fest:“Explore Canal Culture and Revel in Global Art Extravaganza”.







The opening ceremony attracted significant attention from residents and tourists, with a vibrant atmosphere on site. The 3rd Beijing International Canal Arts Fest will last until October 4, which is totally free to the public, especially at the perfect moment of National Day. Artists from 13 countries will be staged, including Germany, Switzerland, France, Greece, the UK, Russia, Australia, the USA, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Thailand, and Italy. The Chinese Band Joyside will lead the performances alongside Torch and Billowing Fairy Tale. A series of vibrant activities are planned.“Sound of Canal” will showcase folk dances, traditional music, and pop rock performances;“Crafts of Canal” will display intangible cultural heritage and traditional crafts from both China and abroad;“Journey of Canal” will present cultural exhibitions from 14 countries; and“Flavor of Canal” will invite local brands to offer canal-themed cuisine and handicrafts to select special products during the arts fest, which aims to promote Beijing's traditional foods and creative canal products to the world and build a platform for global canal cultures.







The ongoing Beijing International Canal Arts Fest not only empowers global visitors with a deeper understanding of Beijing's canal culture but also injects new vitality into culture and tourism integration endeavors and the inbound tourism market. Through such international events, Beijing, as a crucial bridge for cultural exchange, can promote the preservation and inheritance of cultural heritage while initiating new pathways for inbound tourism, showcasing the inclusiveness and contemporary value of Chinese culture.

Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage canal culture as a link to deepen culture and tourism integration, innovate inbound tourism products, and allow more international friends to experience Beijing's perfect fusion of history and modernity, tradition, and innovation through the Fest. Thus, we will write a new chapter on cultural exchange and tourism development.







Please scan the QR code below for more exciting updates about the“Beijing International Canal Arts Fest”.







Sponsor: Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism

Organizers: Beijing Overseas Cultural Exchange Center, Beijing Chaoyang District Bureau of Culture and Tourism

Special Cooperation: BRTV, The Beijinger, XIDIANJYI Funs Town