Jordan Voices Support To Guterres In Face Of Israeli Government's Campaigns To Discredit Him

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 3 (Petra)-- The of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, on Thursday, stressed Jordan's full support for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in the face of the Israeli government's campaigns of denigration against the world body chief and his key role in upholding international peace and security as well as the UN Charter and its resolutions.The UN Secretary-General must not be insulted, and Israel must uphold the UN Charter, international law, international humanitarian law, and UN resolutions, according to Ambassador Sufian Qudah, the ministry's official spokesperson.He emphasized that Jordan opposes any effort to diminish the authority of the UN and its affiliated institutions.In order to guarantee respect for international law and achieve security, peace, and stability, particularly in the region, Ambassador Qudah praised Guterres' stances on the basis of international law and the United Nations Charter.