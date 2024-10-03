Minister Of State For Energy Meets Iranian Counterpart

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) HE Minister of State for Affairs Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi met Thursday with Minister of Energy of the Islamic Republic of Iran Abbas Aliabadi, who is visiting Doha. During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in the field of energy between Qatar and Iran, and ways to develop them.

