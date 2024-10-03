Qatar Calls On International Community To Overcome Its State Of Paralysis In Dealing With Palestinian Cause

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar called on the international community to overcome the state of paralysis and failure it has experienced in dealing with the Palestinian cause and the aggression against Gaza, and safeguard what remains of its credibility by taking all necessary measures to protect the Palestinian people, halt the crimes committed against them, and ensure the fair and non-selective application of international law.

This came in a speech delivered by the Acting Charge d'Affaires of the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva Jawhara Abdulaziz Al Suwaidi during the discussion of Agenda item 7: Human rights situation in Palestine and other occupied Arab territories within the framework of the the 57th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

She explained that Israel, the occupying power, has been continuing its blatant aggression against the Gaza Strip for nearly a year, committing heinous acts of genocide and serious violations of human rights against innocent Palestinian civilians, in blatant disregard for all international laws, agreements, and UN resolutions that have called for a ceasefire, an end to the Israeli occupation, and the achievement of a just, lasting, and comprehensive solution in accordance with international legitimacy, which would ensure that the Palestinian people obtain all their legitimate rights, foremost of which is their right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent, fully sovereign state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders, and the full membership of the State of Palestine in the United Nations, in addition to holding all responsible parties accountable for the violations committed against them.

She added that what is particularly concerning is Israel's insistence, as the occupying power, on continuing its settlement, colonial, and racist policies, in addition to its ongoing violations of religious sanctities, implementing plans to annex the West Bank, judaizing the city of Jerusalem, and destroying all aspects of life in the Gaza Strip. This includes ongoing policies of killing, assassination, starvation, targeting journalists, medical personnel, relief workers, and international organization offices, and the forced displacement of more than two million people, the majority of whom are children and women, she explained.

The Acting Charge d'Affaires said that it has become clear to everyone that the goal behind these policies is the extermination of the Palestinian people and the liquidation of the Palestinian cause by undermining the two-state solution and eliminating opportunities for achieving a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace, thus spreading chaos and instability. She emphasized that a clear indication of this is the extension of the Israeli aggression to Lebanon, targeting Lebanese people indiscriminately, which has resulted in hundreds of civilian casualties and thousands of injuries.

She added that all countries must realize that the risks and negative consequences of Israeli policies will not be confined to the Middle East but will also affect international peace and security.

