HH The Amir: 3Rd ACD Summit Reflects Asia's Significant Global Stance
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed that the 3rd Asia Cooperation Dialogue Summit (ACD) reflects Asia's significant stance globally.
In a post on his official X account, HH the Amir welcomed Their Excellencies participants of the 3rd ACD Summit in Doha; a summit that reflects the important stance of Asia globally with its enormous human resources and significant economic, political, and commercial influence, looking forward to strengthening the ties between Asian countries in various fields to achieve the aspired stability, development, integration, and good for Asian societies and all the peoples of the world.
