Intellectual Property Attorney Austin Curry From Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Earns Spot On 2025 Benchmark Litigation Stars List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experienced trial attorney Austin Curry from Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry has earned a selection on the 2025 Benchmark Litigation Stars list as a "Future Star" for his work on behalf of individual inventors and companies in courtrooms across the U.S.

Mr. Curry is among a select group of intellectual property lawyers recognized in the annual rankings published by Benchmarking Group following an extensive research process that includes interviews with attorneys nationwide, their clients, and other professionals from the legal industry.

"I really enjoy practicing with Austin," says firm principal Brad Caldwell . "He exhibits a high level of professionalism, and his selection as a top courtroom attorney is well deserved."

Last year, Mr. Curry served as trial counsel for the Caldwell Cassady & Curry team that won a seven-figure verdict for Delaware-based Constellation Designs Inc. in a patent infringement trial against consumer electronics giant LG Electronics Inc. The case in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas focused on Constellation Design's patented technology covering the ATXC 3.0 (NextGen TV) standard for television broadcasts.

Since the Caldwell, Cassady & Curry was launched just over a decade ago, Mr. Curry has helped the firm's clients win multiple billions of dollars in verdicts, judgments, and fully funded settlements . Clients rely on his focused preparations, deep understanding of prevailing law, and proven courtroom skills when the stakes are high.

In addition to Benchmark Litigation Stars, Mr. Curry is regularly recognized for his trial expertise, including prior honors in The Best Lawyers in America , Texas Super Lawyers , Chambers USA , IAM Patent 1000 , and others.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at .

