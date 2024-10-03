Cascale Expands Manufacturer Climate Action Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, and OAKLAND, Calif., October 3, 2024 /3BL/ - In its first year, Cascale's Climate Action Program (MCAP) has expanded to engage over 60 manufacturers in the fight against climate change, the organization announced today. MCAP is a pivotal initiative that unites manufacturers worldwide to combat climate change across the consumer goods industry, driving sustainable change through science-aligned targets (SATs). As an integral part of the Decarbonization Program, MCAP welcomes Cascale members and non-members alike. The organization recently released a data-driven decarbonization roadmap showing that 1,500 manufacturing facilities in nine countries account for 80% of the textile, apparel, and footwear industry's carbon emissions.

MCAP's mission is to significantly reduce emissions by enabling manufacturers to start their decarbonization journey faster, equipping them with critical resources, guidance, and collaborative opportunities. The program provides an intermediate pathway to measure carbon emissions and develop science-aligned climate reduction targets for scope 1 and 2, or direct operations. Through its Decarbonization Program, Cascale's objective is to cut global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from the textile, apparel, and footwear industry by 45 percent from 2010 levels by 2030, with the ultimate goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Through MCAP, manufacturers are empowered to lead the charge on global climate action, not simply by setting targets, but by increasing critical understanding of their climate risks in order to develop a robust decarbonization plan and help define actions to mitigate their impacts and enhance climate resilience,” said Joyce Tsoi, Senior Director, Decarbonization Program at Casacle.“Together, we are forging a sustainable future where innovation aligns with responsibility, meeting manufacturers where they are in their sustainability journey and ensuring they have the tools to make a lasting impact.”

Over the past year, Cascale has bolstered program offerings, adding the MCAP helpdesk, MCAP Communication & Disclosure Guidelines, Disclosure Dashboard, and targeted training sessions. Based on their expertise on MCAP-related topics, including GHG inventory development, target setting process and criteria, and target evaluation, four external firms were selected to serve as validators for MCAP targets: Bureau Veritas, Leadership and Sustainability, SGS, and TÜV Rheinland. Cascale provides oversight to ensure consistency across validations.

“MCAP provided us with clear and practical tools and guidelines on how to reduce GHG emissions and develop strategies to achieve our goals,” said Grace Lee, CSR Director at Yakjin Trading Corporation.“MCAP is not just about protecting the environment; it is a crucial step towards creating a sustainable future.”

“I am honored to have participated in the pilot MCAP validation as a validator from TÜV Rheinland. Collaborating with the manufacturers to help them better understand MCAP standards and set science-aligned targets aligned with the MCAP criteria and the 1.5 °C pathway of the Paris Agreement was a great experience”, said Jim Yuan, Assistant Project Manager at TÜV Rheinland.“MCAP offers a robust framework, providing useful support and clear criteria. By participating in the first MCAP validation, manufacturers can contribute to global climate action in line with the latest climate science. I believe that more and more manufacturers will join this initiative in the future, accelerating the sustainable transition of the textile industry.”

Sophia Wolf, Sustainability Manager, Leadership & Sustainability, said,“We are proud to have met the expectations of MCAP participants and Cascale, and to contribute to the success of the MCAP, which is driving meaningful industry change."

