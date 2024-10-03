American Addiction Centers Names Navy Veteran As New VP Of Military And Veteran Affairs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an effort to increase access to care for Veterans, American Addiction Centers (AAC) has appointed Sazha Alexandra Ramos as its new Vice President of Military and Veteran Affairs . Ramos brings her background as a licensed social worker to the role, as well as more than a decade of experience working with Veterans in the behavioral and sector. As a Navy Veteran with nearly 10 years in recovery herself, Ramos has made it her personal mission to ensure other Veterans struggling with addiction and mental health don't fall through the cracks.



More than one in ten Veterans are diagnosed with a substance use disorder, a rate higher than the general population. However, many Veterans face multiple barriers to getting the treatment they need, and Ramos was one of them.

“My personal experience drives the work I do every day. Nearly 10 years later, Veterans continue to confront the same obstacles I faced when seeking help for my addiction,” Ramos said.“If a Veteran is in need of support, there should always be a place for them, and our nation's heroes shouldn't have to endure long waits for life-saving care. Unfortunately, I've heard too many stories of Veterans waiting three months or more to get the help they need.”

Ramos will support AAC's expansion of Veteran services and will strengthen coordination with the local Veterans Affairs offices across the country to ensure Veterans have access to specialized treatment services for substance use and co-occurring disorders, such as PTSD. As a post-911 Veteran and first-generation Filipino-American, Sazha also hopes to connect with those who may feel underrepresented in the Veteran community.

All of American Addiction Centers' facilities are VA-approved community care providers, and the majority are Veteran-Ready Certified by PsychArmor, a leader in military culture training. With these resources, Sazha will move to grow AAC's suite of Veteran services and expand her team to reach a larger and more diverse group of Veterans and their families.

Prior to joining AAC, Ramos contributed her expertise to Discovery Behavioral Health in creating their national military and Veterans' program. She's also worked with the national nonprofit SAFE (Stopping Addiction Fatality Epidemic) Project and the U.S. House of Representatives' Wounded Warrior Program. Ramos has also shared her insights, personal recovery journey and expertise in presentations alongside the National Institute on Drug Abuse, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, and Congress. She also holds a Master of Social Work from Rutgers University.

“Recovery has transformed my life, and it's the best feeling in the world to help give that gift to other Veterans.”



About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance use disorder treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with substance use disorders as well as co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance use disorder treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions.

For more information about AAC's Veterans' program, please find us at VeteranAddiction.org or call the Veterans' priority line at 888-902-VETS (8387).

Contact:

Joy Sutton, VP of Brand and Communications

...

615-587-7728

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at