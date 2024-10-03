United Supermarkets And Mrs Baird's Team Up For 12Th Annual Teachers On The Rise Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) United Supermarkets, a division of Albertsons Companies, and Mrs Baird's have kicked off the beginning of the Teachers on the Rise program for the twelfth year, an effort by the two companies to recognize local teachers nominated for their work by their students.

Every month during the school year, three teachers across Texas are recognized - one from an elementary school, one from a middle school/junior high, and one from a high school. Each winning teacher will receive a $100 gift card from United Supermarkets, a $100 American Express gift card from Tyler's Barbeque in Amarillo, a $100 gift card courtesy of Horse Creek Boutique in Spearman and a gift basket full of Mrs Baird's goodies. Each student who nominates a winning teacher will also win a $50 American Express gift card from Mrs Baird's.

At the end of the year, all winning teachers are invited to a banquet where they will have the opportunity to win dozens of door prizes in addition to a $1,000 grand prize.

“We are so excited to once again bring recognition to teachers across the Panhandle for the amazing work they do with the children in our communities,” said Abie Rampy, Director of Public Relations for United Supermarkets.“We know teachers constantly go above and beyond for children. This is just a small way to show them how much we appreciate them.”

“Mrs Baird's is proud to continue our partnership with United Supermarkets for our twelfth year for Teachers On The Rise,” said Shane Sumrow, representative for Mrs Baird's.“Both companies were founded in Texas more than a century ago and honoring teachers is a way to give back to our communities who have given so much to us over the years.”

The entry website can be found here: .

See original article at The United Family and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .