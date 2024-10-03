Inaugural A Taste Of Ennovation Announces Winners

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

1st place winner Uce's Kitchen

2nd place winner Aleuro Bakery

Four local entrepreneurs competed for prizes in "Shark Tank" style event

- Danielle DuPree, Executive Director Ennovation Center

INDEPENDENCE, MO, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The inaugural A TASTE OF ENNOVATION event where YOU are the“shark” is pleased to announce four winners in the local competition.

First place winner of $2,000

- Uce's Kitchen

Second place winner of $1,000

- Aleuro Bakery

Third place winner of $1,000

- Trick Bill's Sauce

Fourth place winner of $500

- Mpact Breast Milk Bank

“We are thrilled to award these local entrepreneurs with cash prizes for a chance to grow their business”, said Ennovation Center Executive Director, Danielle DuPree.“Event goers heard pitches from all contestants and voted for their favorite."

The TASTE OF ENNOVATION competition featured 15 different clients who work out of the Ennovation Center in Independence, Mo.



ABOUT THE ENNOVATION CENTER

Located in Independence, MO, The Ennovation Center is a dynamic business development incubator spanning over 28,000 square feet, featuring a range of specialized facilities and services to support the growth and success of its clients. The facility offers several distinct business specialties, including a shared commercial kitchen space, bio-safety level 1 labs, and a business and tech area offering dedicated workspaces, temporary workspaces, offices, conference rooms, office suites, and production labs. Learn more at

###

Cindi Rogers

By George PR

+1 816-506-8732

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.