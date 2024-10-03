Govexec Unveils The 2024 Leading Brands In Government Study Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Annual study offers actionable insights to help companies position to win in 2025.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GovExec , the leading information services company serving leaders and contractors, released the 2024 Leading Brands in Government study, at an event packed with leaders on September 19 at the Archer Hotel in McLean.

For over a decade GovExec's Leading Brands effort has been both a tool for government marketers AND a method by which we can highlight those brands that have been successful in their marketing and advertising efforts.

"Since it launched ten years ago, Leading Brands has provided the industry a standard against which to measure themselves year over year," said Tim Hartman, CEO of GovExec. "Leading Brands provides public sector companies with actionable, proven insights to boost their market perception. The study captures the respondent priorities and perceptions of contractors in both the Federal and Defense markets, pulling together a compilation of top trends that provide a roadmap for best practices in public sector marketing."

GovExec surveyed over 1,000 Federal and Defense decision makers about

their perceptions of 58 contractors for the 2024 Leading Brands study. Respondents were asked to consider criteria including brand familiarity and favorability, as well as attributes identified as highly important to government purchasers - expertise, experience, innovation, customization, value, trustworthiness, customer service and social responsibility.

This year, the study found that on average, 83% of respondents have some level of awareness of the companies studied. This number includes individuals who just recognize the name to those who are very familiar with the company. However, of those 83%, on average only 42% are Very Familiar with the company.

"This gap indicates a need for more brand awareness marketing in the public sector overall." said Aaron Heffron, President, Forecasting and Research at GovExec.

Leading Brands provides a hands-on tool for government contractors to improve their connections with the government community. It helps marketers (whether or not among the companies studied) answer the questions:

Do our marketing and advertising efforts make a difference?What should we do in the coming year to move the needle?How are our competitors doing? Is there an opening or an opportunity for us?In general, How are we doing?

"Insights like this offer actionable touch points where companies can enhance market perception and navigate today's complex and evolving landscape with the right tools and resources," said Heffron.

To learn more about purchasing the study to help position your company brand in 2025, contact Caitlyn O'Connor at [email protected] .

View the 2024 Leading Brands launch event via on-demand here .

About GovExec:

GovExec's data and insights set the standard for depth, accuracy, and impact for government leaders and contractors. As the market-leading information and intent-based marketing platform, for over fifty years GovExec has empowered the government ecosystem to engage and support government leaders as they work to achieve their missions across federal, defense, and state and local agencies. Our strategic sales enablement and intent-based marketing solutions accelerate revenue growth to fuel market success. The platform is powered by the largest and most sophisticated database in the public sector, GovExec's platform reaches 3.3 million government influencers each month and provides its marketing clients with a significant competitive advantage in driving higher conversion and growth.

SOURCE GovExec

