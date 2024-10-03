Foresters Financial Maintains Its A (Excellent) A.M. Best And A DBRS Financial Strength Ratings

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Foresters FinancialTM (Foresters), a leading global life insurer committed to empowering its members and their families to do more of the good they want to do, today announced that independent rating agency A.M. Best Company

has affirmed The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of "A" (Excellent) with a stable outlook. A.M. Best Company also affirmed an issuer credit rating (ICR) of "a+" for the entity. Foresters Financial has maintained an Excellent A.M. Best financial strength rating for 24 consecutive years1. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF).

In addition, Morningstar DBRS also confirmed the FSR and Issuer rating of IOF at "A" and its Subordinated Debt rating at A (low) with a stable trend2.

"The strong ratings from A.M. Best and Morningstar DBRS highlight the strong financial foundation at Foresters and the ability of Foresters to fulfill its obligations to our members," stated Alvin Sharma, Global Chief Financial Officer of Foresters Financial. "We are proud to have continued to sustain an Excellent rating from A.M. Best for 24 straight years, reflective of the financial stability of the organization."

Foresters had total assets of US $12.8 billion and a surplus of US $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2023, with 2.6 million certificates and contracts that are active or "in force" 3,4. Foresters solvency ratios are well above local requirements in all jurisdictions in which it operates.

For more information about A.M. Best Company's ratings

ambest .

For more information about

Morningstar DBRS ratings

dbrsmorningstar .

About Foresters Financial

Financial security and living your purpose

Foresters Financial has helped people protect their family's financial future for 150 years. But we've also gone beyond that, giving our members opportunities to do more for their health, communities and the causes they care about most. Foresters is an intrinsically purpose-driven organization working to enrich family and community well-being. Alongside offering life insurance in the US and Canada and life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, Foresters partners with members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

We've been a dedicated group of community builders since 1874 and today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. That commitment has continually led us to provide meaningful lifelong benefits5 to our members, like Foresters CareTM grants that bring communities together, Competitive Scholarships6 to help create a brighter future for young leaders and others that support a world where more good happens. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring others and new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 24 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.

