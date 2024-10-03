CITGO Hosting Annual Marketer Roundtable Meetings For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Meetings to cover 2025 business strategy, regional performance and enhanced loyalty program

HOUSTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CITGO Corporation recently launched its 36th annual Marketer Roundtable meeting series to review brand strategies and programs for the year ahead, while providing opportunities for direct interaction with CITGO leadership and support staff. Sixteen meetings will take place across Northern, Southern, and Central regions of the United States from October 1 through mid-November 2024.

"CITGO is actively investing in the brand for the benefit of our Marketers, so it's essential for us to share the latest programs, tools and marketing strategies for use in their businesses," said Chris Kiesling, Assistant Vice President of Light Oils Operations and Marketing. "A secondary benefit of these meetings is the customer connection, as we can more easily collaborate and exchange ideas to help navigate opportunities in the year ahead."

In addition to the latest state of the industry and overview of brand programs, meeting highlights include the recent success of the Good to Go advertising campaign and its continued value in boosting brand recognition across markets, and the growth of the Club CITGO Loyalty Program. With a Technology Road Map underway, marketers will learn about exciting advancements, including the integration of CITGO Pay into the Club CITGO app, enabling a seamless customer payment experience and streamlined rewards process.

