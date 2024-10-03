PDS Foundation Dentists For Special Needs Office Becomes First Dental Practice In The U.S. To Be Named A CACTM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pacific Services (PDS) Foundation's Dentists for Special Needs Office is now the first dental practice in the U.S. to become a Certified Autism CenterTM

- Beatriz Adame, Operations Manager

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Pacific Dental Services® (PDS) Foundation 's Dentists for Special Needs office in Phoenix, Ariz. has been designated as a Certified Autism CenterTM (CAC) by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), making it the first dental office in the United States to earn this credential. To achieve CAC status, at least 80% of patient-facing staff completed specialized training on how to effectively understand, communicate with, and support autistic individuals during patient visits.

The CAC certification ensures that dental practices are better equipped to serve patients with autism and sensory sensitivities. By providing a structured framework for staff training and facility accommodations, the designation makes dental visits more accessible and supportive for individuals with autism, while also highlighting the practice's commitment to specialized, patient-centered care.

The Dentists for Special Needs office offers family-friendly dental care tailored to patients of all ages with disabilities. Services include specially trained clinicians and staff, dedicated appointments to reduce patient anxiety, and a sensory room designed to accommodate patients with sensory sensitivities.

“We're proud and humbled to be the first dental practice in the country to receive this certification,” said Beatriz Adame, Operations Manager, PDS Foundation Dentists for Special Needs.“It's a historic moment, but the greatest impact will be on our patients and the many more we'll be able to serve thanks to this certification. It signals that we offer the clinical expertise and resources needed to make each dental visit safe, comfortable, and successful for our patients.”

“We're thrilled to add another level of care for the autism community at the PDS Foundation Dentists for Special Needs office,” said Michael Le, Executive Director, PDS Foundation.“We know that there is a significant lack of access to trained staff and facilities that can properly care for autistic patients. This certification is a big step in addressing that gap and providing greater access to care for those who need it. Better oral health leads to better overall health, and this certification will help us reach more patients who might otherwise struggle to find the care they need.”

Since 2001, IBCCES has been the leader in training and certifying professionals in autism, neurodiversity, and cognitive disorders across healthcare, education, and corporate sectors worldwide. IBCCES programs for healthcare professionals ensure staff are knowledgeable and equipped with the tools needed to serve this growing but underserved community. The organization is the only credentialing board offering these programs, which include continuous training, long-term support, and insights from both experts and autistic self-advocates.

“Autistic and sensory-sensitive individuals often do not have access to dental care with staff that have the training to assist and accommodate their needs," says Myron Pincomb, IBCCES board chairman.“We are proud to certify the PDS Foundation's Dentists for Special Needs office as a Certified Autism CenterTM. We hope their example will set the precedent for all other practices to follow suit.”

To further support individuals with autism and sensory sensitivities, IBCCES created CertifiedAutismCenter, a free online resource for families seeking certified locations and professionals. Each listed organization has met the rigorous standards to earn the CAC designation.



About Pacific Dental Services Foundation

The Pacific Dental Services® Foundation is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization whose mission is to improve overall health through opportunities to serve locally, nationally, and internationally. The PDS Foundation provides tools and resources to help build a lasting and sustainable impact on the communities it serves as well as on the volunteers who freely give their time. The vision of the PDS Foundation is a world where everyone has a heart to serve and a home for oral health. Through its three main programs: special needs dentistry, dental assistant scholarships and international service trips, the PDS Foundation has been able to increase access to oral healthcare for communities across the globe. For more information, visit pdsfoundation.

About IBCCES

Committed to providing The Global Standard for Training and Certification in The Field of Cognitive Disorders – IBCCES provides a series of certifications that empower professionals to be leaders in their field and improve the outcomes for the individuals they serve. These programs are recognized around the world as the leading benchmark for training and certification in the areas of autism and other cognitive disorders.

