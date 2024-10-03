Concierge Auctions Announces October Lineup Of Over US$118 Million In Luxury Real Estate Spanning The Globe

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

'Quaker Lane Farm', 38-48 and 58 Quaker Lane, Greenwich, Connecticut

'The Chiricahua Estate', 42398 North 102nd Street, Scottsdale, Arizona

9267 & 9283 North Mile 23 Lane, Sundance, Utah

'Quail Rise Ranch', Seymour, Northwest Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

'Sandy Point Farm', 30 Sandy Point Road, Portsmouth, Newport County, Rhode Island

An iconic Greenwich compound; a Tuscan Scottsdale property; a Sundance Resort home; Texas's Quail Rise Ranch; and a former Vanderbilt estate headline the month

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce its upcoming auctions for October-over US$118 million in luxury properties showcasing some of the most opulent real estate in the world.

Headlining the month of October are 'Quaker Lane Farm', a 16-acre Greenwich, Connecticut equestrian compound spanning two properties, being sold separately or collectively; the luxe Tuscan-inspired 'Chiricahua Estate' featuring views of the iconic Sonoran Desert and the 18th green of the Chiricahua Golf Course in one of Scottsdale, Arizona's most prestigious enclaves; a custom mountain retreat within Utah's renowned Sundance Resort, encompassing 14,590 square feet of living space across two homes; Quail Rise Ranch, a nearly 3,300-acre turnkey ranch known for its premier quail and deer hunting and a full complement of field sports and equestrian amenities; and 'Sandy Point Farm', once a cornerstone of the prestigious Vanderbilt Estate and long revered for its prominence in horse breeding and high society gatherings.

All are available for viewing on conciergeauctions , where buyers may also place bids from anywhere in the world.

Featured Properties:

'Quaker Lane Farm', 38-48 and 58 Quaker Lane, Greenwich, Connecticut

Offered in three parcels, listed by Danielle Claroni, Christian Perry, and Leslie McElwreath of Sotheby's International Realty - Greenwich Brokerage.

Bidding Open Through October 10

38-48 and 58 Quaker Lane (full estate): Listed for US$35 million. Current High Bid: US$11 million.

'Quaker Lane Farm' is an iconic equestrian compound in the heart of Greenwich, Connecticut, just an hour north of New York City. Spanning over 16 acres, the estate is divided into two properties featuring three distinct residences with a total of 11 bedrooms and 15 bathrooms.

58 Quaker Lane (the main home): Listed for US$20 million. Current High Bid: US$7.25 million

At 58 Quaker Lane, guests are welcomed by custom 20-foot wrought iron gates to the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom shingle-style main home. Designed by award-winning architect Rich Granoff and built by Drake Builders, the home features a French Country kitchen, formal dining room, and elegant living spaces. Outdoors, an infinity-edge pool is complemented by a guest cottage that doubles as a pool house and is surrounded with lush landscaping including expansive fields, orchards, vegetable gardens, and a vineyard.

38-48 Quaker Lane (the guest home and stables): Listed for US$15 million. Current High Bid. US$3.75 million.

At 38-48 Quaker Lane, a secondary guest house spans nearly 6,600 square feet, offering five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a beautifully designed kitchen, family room, and entertainment area. The grounds boast pristine pastures, orchards, an aviary, and world-class equestrian amenities including a 12-horse stable, a laser-leveled dressage arena with FootingFirst's dust-free blend and TravelRight footing, multiple paddocks, and a scenic viewing area-a true equestrian paradise.

'The Chiricahua Estate', 42398 North 102nd Street, Scottsdale, Arizona

Listed for US$5.9M by Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

Bidding open Through 17 October-Current High Bid: US$3.125M

The Chiricahua Estate is a Tuscan-inspired villa designed by renowned architect James Hann and built by the esteemed Dugally Oberfeld, showcasing exquisite custom finishes designed to harmonize with the Sonoran Desert's natural beauty. The use of stone, wood, and other natural materials enhances both its architectural elegance and its seamless integration into the surrounding landscape. Inside, the estate flows effortlessly from formal, distinctive spaces to casual, inviting ones, making it perfect for both grand entertaining and everyday living. Expansive windows and French doors offer stunning views and create a smooth transition between indoor and outdoor spaces. The outdoor living areas are equally impressive, anchored by an infinity pool and hot tub that provide breathtaking, uninterrupted views of the desert, colorful sunsets, and the 18th green of the Chiricahua Golf Course. The primary terrace, shaded by native trees and surrounded by lush desert plants, is ideal for entertaining or enjoying quiet moments. As evening falls, the estate sparkles with views of Scottsdale's city lights and a canopy of starlit skies, offering a magical backdrop for any occasion.

9267 & 9283 North Mile 23 Lane, Sundance, Utah

Listed for US$8.95 million by Kerri Whipple of Park City Real Estate Group

Starting bids expected between US$4 million and US$6 million.

Bidding open 9–22 October

This exquisite mountain estate, situated within Utah's famed Sundance Resort, offers over 14,500 square feet of luxurious living space across two residences. Designed by renowned architect Dwight Hooker, the main home features 12 en suite bedrooms, a grand great room with soaring ceilings, custom stone fireplaces, and floor-to-ceiling windows framing views of Mt. Timpanogos. Additional highlights include a chef's kitchen, a hidden library, and extensive outdoor living spaces with decks, a hot tub, and wood-burning fireplace. The separate carriage house adds further guest accommodations, creating the ultimate year-round retreat.

'Quail Rise Ranch', Seymour, Northwest Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas

Listed for US$17.9 million by Tyler Thomas of Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty

Starting bids expected between US$7 million and US$10 million.

Bidding open 9–23 October

Quail Rise Ranch offers a turnkey opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts in North Texas, blending seclusion with accessibility on nearly 3,300 acres. Known for premier quail and deer hunting, the ranch's rich history as the Millet brothers' 19th-century cattle empire enhances its appeal. The property boasts diverse topography ideal for field sports, with pastures, hunting terrain, a stocked lake, two spring-fed creeks, and equestrian amenities. Guests can enjoy luxury accommodations in the lodge, while owners retreat to a private suite, making this an ideal four-season escape for recreation and relaxation.

'Sandy Point Farm', 30 Sandy Point Farm Road, Portsmouth, Newport County, Rhode Island

Listed for US$3.5 million by Kylie McCollough and Judy Chace of Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty

Starting bids expected between US$1 million and US$2 million.

Bidding open 17–31 October

Representing an iconic chapter of America's Gilded Age, the iconic Sandy Point Farm, located in Portsmouth, Rhode Island, was once part of the sprawling 280-acre Vanderbilt estate. Originally designed by renowned architect A.S. Walker and completed in 1902, the estate was commissioned by Reginald Claypoole Vanderbilt, son of Cornelius Vanderbilt and grandfather to CNN's Anderson Cooper. During its peak, the estate was the center of Rhode Island's high society and a premier location for horse breeding, social events, and lavish gatherings. The Vanderbilt legacy is infused throughout the property, with its grand architecture and attention to detail making it one of the most prestigious equestrian estates of its time.

The property's equestrian facilities remain a highlight to this day, featuring 24-stall stables, a 15,000-square-foot indoor riding arena, and more. Potential for luxury renovations exist with five apartments for residential spaces, plus a grooms' quarters, and a guest lounge. The main structure is built with premium materials, including 2'x24' cypress beams, and showcases three distinct rooflines with cupolas that crown the 60-foot peak of the indoor riding ring. The estate's grandeur is further enhanced by its sprawling 6.15 acres, offering plenty of space for horse riding, expansion, or private enjoyment.

Additional Properties:

11104 Winthrop Way, Lake Carroll, Tampa, Florida

Listed for US$3.885 million by Evan Pedone and Ashley Pedone of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach

Bidding open Through 10 October-Current High Bid: US$2 million

This lakefront estate is a private paradise in the only gated community on Lake Carroll, featuring a bright great room with marble floors and a chef's kitchen with new appliances. The property includes three bedrooms, a separate in-law suite, a pool with adjacent patios, a playground, and stunning lake views, offering endless possibilities for waterfront lakefront living.

26 South Compass Drive, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Listed for US$8.495 million by Adrian Viller of Beachfront Realty, Inc.

Starting Bids Expected Between $3 million–$5.25 million

Bidding open 16–30 October

This newly constructed waterfront estate in Bay Colony-a premier private enclave in Fort Lauderdale, home to international celebrities, top executives, and world-renowned athletes-features six bedrooms, seven and a half baths, and 318 feet of water frontage, perfect for boating enthusiasts. With luxury amenities such as a pool, outdoor kitchen, and two stacked garages for up to six vehicles, this home offers contemporary living in an exclusive gated community with 24/7 security.

9315 East Aw Tillinghast Road #31, Scottsdale, Arizona

Listed for US$950,000 by Frank Aazami of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty

Bidding open Through 17 October-Current High Bid: US$250,000

Set in the prestigious Lone Mountain Village of Desert Mountain, a 4.88-acre lot provides a rare opportunity to build a custom residence. With a generous 23,194-square-foot building envelope, the lot is positioned to maximize panoramic views of mountain ranges, golf courses, and the vibrant desert. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, this lot offers both privacy and easy access via Carefree Ranch and Pima Road.

'Ondine', 404 Patnoe Farm Drive, Hyde Park, Near Stowe, Vermont

Listed for US$4.5 million by Sarah MacLeod of Four Seasons Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $1.25 million–$2.15 million

Bidding open 11–18 October

Escape to a private 15-acre lakeside retreat with four residences offering panoramic views of the Green River Reservoir. The estate includes a boathouse, beach, and boat launch, along with heated garages and barns. Fully furnished with additional amenities like canoes, kayaks, and more, this property offers a perfect lakeside experience, ideal for entertaining or enjoying Vermont's natural beauty.

6301 South Gator Creek Boulevard, Sarasota, Florida

Listed for US$2.5 million by Elke von Oertzen of Premier Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $750,000–$1.4 million

Bidding open 9–23 October

Nestled on five acres in Sarasota's prestigious Gator Creek Estates, this luxurious estate features a 50,000-gallon saltwater pool,-one of the largest in Sarasota-updated interiors with hurricane-rated security, thoughtful living areas, and serene trails through lush gardens. A guest house and barn complement the rare property, all just minutes to Sarasota's vibrant cultural scene.

Tequila Sunrise, Dropsey Bay, Anguilla

Listed for US$3.5 million by Elaine Hearn of Properties in Paradise

Starting Bids Expected Between $750,000 –$1.75 million

Bidding open 10–24 October

This beachfront villa offers seamless indoor-outdoor living with a gourmet kitchen and infinity pool. Three spacious bedrooms, including a primary suite with private balconies, offer panoramic sea views. The 5,000-square-foot villa is an ideal island escape with luxury amenities and serene surroundings.

13389 Manzanita Road Northeast, Bainbridge Island, Washington

Listed for US$8 million by Mary Pong of Compass

Starting Bids Expected Between $3 million–$5 million

Bidding open 17–29 October

Set on on two-level tax parcels, this west-facing waterfront property offers stunning water and Olympic Mountain views. Recently renovated, the property features walls of windows, outdoor entertaining areas, a private beach with mooring buoy, and panoramic views.

4903 Braesvalley Drive, Houston, Texas

Listed for US$2.4 million by Tracey Smith of Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty

Starting Bids Expected Between $750,000 million–$1.7 million

Bidding open 16–30 October

Built with cutting-edge SCIP technology, this award-winning, custom-built residence is both resilient and energy-efficient. Built by Everlasting Homes Building Group, the property offers luxury finishes, a palatial master suite, game room, and a nine-car garage complete with a hydraulic lift system to aid in flooding. Minutes from prestigious shopping and dining districts, the home blends sustainability with high-end living.

208 Green Lake Circle, Longwood, Orlando Area, Florida

Listed for US$3.95 million by Mel Bernstein of Premier Sotheby's International Realty North Orlando

Starting Bids Expected Between $850,000–$1.85 million

Bidding open 16–30 October

This mid-century modern home features natural materials on the shores of Lake Brantley. The 6,000-square-foot residence includes four bedrooms, a pool, private dock, and a brand-new boathouse. Enjoy lakefront living with dramatic design improvements and ample space for relaxation or entertaining.

'Villa Jubilee', 3001 County Road 330, Walsenburg, Near Pueblo/Trinidad, Colorado

Listed for US$2.999 million by Sharon Mann and Michelle Berzins of Keller Williams Integrity Real Estate

Starting Bids Expected Between $1 million–$1.5 million

Bidding open 16–30 October

Spanning 200 acres, this property is designed with entertainment in mind, be it a hunting lodge, fractional ownership resort, boutique wellness retreat, or multigenerational family property. The estate offers a chef's kitchen-designed with the considerations of a commercial operation-open-air courtyards, and an owner's wing separate from the guest suites. The estate additionally includes a barn and Quonset Hut for horses, ATVs, hunting equipment, and more.

'Simpson Manor', 5257 Kalanianaole Highway, Honolulu, Hawaii

Listed for US$5.9 million by Stephanie Band of RE/MAX Aloha Homes

Starting Bids Expected Between $1.5 million–$3 million

Bidding open 22–31 October

Situated on nearly an acre of land, this fully renovated property offers panoramic views and effortless island living from an oceanfront cottage. Additionally, the property features a 30,000-square-foot mixed-use structure, formally operating as a private school. The cottage's three outdoor patios connect easily to the indoor living area, amplifying the living space and honoring the cottage's effortless island vibe.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

