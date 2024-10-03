Emolecules And Optic Join Forces To Accelerate Drugs' Time-To-Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

In a move to significantly accelerate AI-powered drug discovery, eMolecules , a leading chemical sourcing company, has partnered with Optic, a digital biology company with a mission to redefine drug discovery using the power of AI. This collaboration gives researchers seamless access to a diverse chemical space via BIOPTIC , Optic's AI platform, using eMolecules' massive library of over 20 million in-stock compounds and 55 million virtual compounds from their popular eXplore dataset, projected to surpass 1 billion by the end of 2024.

With an average drug development time of 10-15 years and costs reaching $2.8 billion, the BIOPTIC interface helps streamline the process from molecule identification to delivery, creating direct and seamless communication between the researcher and compound provider. By collaborating within the BIOPTIC platform the researcher can identify compounds of interest from commercial catalogs using the target name or known ligands of the target, receiving rapid results.

"Optic's AI makes screening billions of molecules as effortless as a few clicks. By combining it with eMolecules' extensive chemical library, we're providing researchers with a new way to rapidly navigate a vast uncharted landscape of possibilities, transforming days of work into minutes," said CEO of Optic,

Andrey Doronichev.

In addition, BIOPTIC provides comprehensive molecular properties and ADMETox data for identified compounds, and their AI-powered "co-pilot" offers deeper molecular insights, allowing researchers to focus on discovery while eMolecules handles logistics.

This partnership streamlines research workflows, allowing scientists to focus on discovery. By combining Optic's AI with eMolecules' data, chemists can explore chemical space more efficiently.

About Optic:

Optic, based in San Francisco and backed by KPCB and Greylock, specializes in AI-driven small-molecule drug discovery. The BIOPTIC platform is designed to help researchers quickly identify promising compounds with precision and efficiency, demonstrated by successful early collaborations and lab results.

About eMolecules Inc :

eMolecules reduces drug discovery timelines through improved efficiencies in the compound search and acquisition process. With an extensive chemical database combined with industry-leading supply chain management, eMolecules delivers compounds quickly and reliably to chemists enabling the completion of more syntheses with more confidence and less time in the lab. With the acquisitions of Frontier Scientific and Specs Compound Handling B.V. and Synple Chem AG adding chemical compound management services, they're able to be a true end-to-end global partner.

