Works Of Art By King Charles III To Hit The Auction Block In Palm Beach, Florida On October 24, 2024, At 7:00 PM EST

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

King Charles III Original Works of Art to be Auctioned by House of Craven

House of Craven's Palm Beach Modern Art + Design Auction Gallery. Register to Bid on Free Customized Mobile APP on and Android!

- Jennifer N. Higgins

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- This touching childhood drawing by His Majesty, King Charles III , has been re-discovered after 40 years and will be a cornerstone lot in House of Craven's upcoming Palm Beach Modern Art + Design Auction on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 7:00 PM EST. This original sketch was produced by a young Charles around 1953–55, when he was five or six years old for Queen Elizabeth II. This early crayon and pencil drawing by King Charles includes a pair of carmine bee-eater birds, signed“Charles.” This work of art was given to Henry Maule to support his work in documenting the life of the Royal Family, which included writing All The Queen's Children. Having been remained tucked away for more than 40 years since his death in 1981, the time has now come for others to enjoy and gain fresh insight into the lives of the British Royal Family.

Jennifer N. Higgins, House of Craven's President and Auctioneer said: "Along with his interest in environmentalism and advocacy for organic farming, The King is an avid watercolorist, and this is poignant and revealing work of art.”

King Charles III, formerly known as The Prince of Wales, became King on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on September 08, 2022. The King remains an enthusiastic artist, and a collection of his watercolors went on show in London last year. These pieces, not easily acquired, have reached values from $8,000 to $10,000 on the block since his coronation. "Painting transports me into another dimension which, quite literally, refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can't reach,” he has said. He has previously described painting as“one of the most relaxing and therapeutic exercises I know,” adding that it“refreshes parts of the soul which other activities can't reach.”

In addition to the KC3 sketch, House of Craven's Palm Beach Modern Art + Design Auction will feature prominent items from Coral Gables, Miami, and Palm Beach Estates. Andy Warhol's“Ingrid Bergman with Hat” Original Hand-Signed by Andy Warhol and Professionally Framed with COA and Purchase Provenance will also lead the Auction. There are also two rare Roy Martell Mason Oil on Canvas Paintings, and anyone can browse 66 Important Works from Listed Artists including: Edouard Cortes, Hughes-Claude Pissarro, Alexander Calder, Alex Katz, Robert Indiana, Purvis Young, Alexander Gore, Cerj Lalonde, Sister Corita Kent, Sir Winston Churchill, Fernando Botero, Jean-Michael Basquiat, Keith Haring, Francis Baon, Joan Miro, Mr. Brainwash, Salvador Dali, Carmelo Nino, Yaacov Agam, Donald Jurney, Paul Rousso, Peter Robert Keil, Jack Saylor, Brigette Polemis, Hector Molne, Edward Avedisian, Alessandra Cola, and sculptures by Palm Beach's Robert St. Croix and the renowned American glass artist Dan Dailey.

Other highlights include an extremely rare 1695 William and Mary Bureau Cabinet secured from a Palm Beach Estate. Remarkable foliate inlay envelops this stunning Marquetry Bureau, effectively illustrating the bourgeoning taste of the period to blend form and function. When in use, this cabinet's fitted interior and leather-lined writing surface make it an optimal workspace, while the exotic inlay and veneering make this furnishing a true work of art, which is nearly 330 years old, and the auction estimate ($25,000 - $30,000).

House of Craven holds regular Miami | Palm Beach auctions online, offering a wide variety of unique items to qualified Bidders around the world. Our auctions include major categories: Real Estate, Fine Art, Modern Art, Contemporary Art, Pop Art, Estate Jewelry and Iconic Watches, Asian Art & Antiques, Furniture and Decorative Arts, Silver, Mid-Century Modern Design, Luxury Accessories and Couture, and more. House of Craven owns multiple offices and warehouses in Miami and Palm Beach, Florida and Charleston, South Carolina.

How do you Bid? Follow the House of Craven's famous tagline:“Join the Bidding Frenzy!”

New Mobile App iOS (Apple Store) or Android (Google Play): Available for Free Download: House of Craven!

Go Online to Register and Bid Now: (Bidsquare) or (LiveAuctioneers)

Jennifer Higgins

House of Craven

+1 305-769-8088

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.